Images show interior of City of Wolverhampton College’s new City Learning Quarter campus

New images reveal what the inside of Wolverhampton’s City Learning Quarter college campus could look like when completed later this year.

The city centre state of the art facility is currently under construction by contractor McLaughlin & Harvey and forms part of phase 2 of Wolverhampton Council’s transformational masterplan to boost skills and employment.

Situated around the Old Hall Street and St George’s Parade area, incorporating a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub building once stood, the development is also utilising the existing Metro One building – it will open to City of Wolverhampton College students in the autumn.

Alongside improvements to the neighbouring Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library facilities, the £61 million scheme – supported by Government funding – will establish new educational provision that will enhance skills and employment outcomes for residents across the city and wider region.

It will offer A Levels in a range of subjects and vocational qualifications in art, design and photography, business and management, catering and hospitality, computing and digital, creative media, games design and e-sports, hair and beauty, health and social care, music technology, performing arts, and science.

Construction on phase one of the City Learning Quarter masterplan – a new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the college’s Wellington Road campus – has been completed and opened to students in September 2024.

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “The City Learning Quarter has been a long held ambition of the council and fantastic progress is being made by the contractors in the construction of this skills and education hub that will open later this year, unlocking future opportunities for all in the city.

“The development is already a prominent feature in the city centre and when completed will act as a focal point, increasing footfall to support neighbouring businesses.

“It’s excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes also means this inspirational facility will be easily accessible to everyone in Wolverhampton and beyond.”

Peter Merry, Deputy Principal and Chief Executive at the College, said: “After many years of discussions and planning it is really exciting for us to be able to unveil the images of the building and for current and potential students and apprentices, staff, employers and local people to see what the interior will be like and the fantastic training facilities that will be provided on the site.”

The exciting City Learning Quarter proposals were initially supported by investment from the council with a further £49 million coming through UK Government funding, plus additional government grants and contributions from the college and council.

It will pave the way for City of Wolverhampton College to move from its 1960s Paget Road site, which has been identified as land to build much needed housing.

The college forecasts that over a 10 year period approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started.

Its central location and close proximity to the new £150 million transport interchange will make it easily accessible. It will also boast environmental benefits in line with council’s climate emergency agenda.