Imperial College Business School ranks first in the world in QS Online MBA rankings

Imperial has been named number one for its Global Online MBA in the QS Online MBA Rankings 2024

Imperial College Business School has risen one place to claim the leading position, putting the institution ahead of 102 degree programmes from 21 locations around the world. Imperial ranked first in the world for the quality of its learning experience and its high success rate in helping students secure employment after graduation.

Professor Hugh Brady, President of Imperial College London said:

“I am hugely proud of the world-class education we offer our students and it is fantastic to see this recognition for our Global Online MBA. Imperial is going from strength to strength in our teaching, research, convening power and our impact. We provide our students with programmes that combine academic rigor with the latest digital technology and our MBAs equip people with the knowledge and leadership skills to succeed and make a difference in a fast-moving, tech-enabled world.”

The annual QS Online MBA rankings score online MBA degree programmes based on four key criteria that are vital to providing students with a high-quality educational experience: faculty and teaching, class profile, employability and classroom experience.

Professor Franklin Allen, Interim Dean of Imperial College Business School, said:

“This is fantastic recognition of our reputation for creating online degrees that meet the needs of students seeking a high quality, flexible study experience. As higher education looks towards a more hybrid future, we will continue to invest in online degrees and lifelong learning experiences that provide students with the skills they need to navigate a tech driven workplace.”

The Imperial Global Online MBA is a two-year online MBA that was launched by Imperial College Business School in 2015 to meet the growing demand for online MBA degrees. The content of the programme is the same as Imperial’s three on-campus MBA degrees and is delivered on a bespoke online platform designed by Imperial’s Innovation, Digital Education & Analytics (IDEA) Lab. In the Financial Times’ 2024 Online MBA rankings, Imperial was ranked second in the world and first place for salary and career progression.