Initial Teacher Training Census- Sector Response

The Department of Education’s own statistics have shown that the number of new entrants to Initial Teacher Training (ITT) had dropped by 5% in just one year.

Maths Teacher recruitment has shown a sharp decline with just 63% of the ITT target reached, a fall of 25% from the previous figure of 88%.

Only Classics, Physical Education and History have reached their targets.

Almost all subjects recruited fewer teachers this year with physics recruiting just 17% of the teachers needed, up just 1% on last year.

These shocking statistics come after Rishi Sunak’s pledge earlier in the year for all school children to be taught maths until the age of 18.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

“The Prime Minister’s plan to continue maths teaching to 18 means nothing without the extra funding and staff to make it happen. You don’t need a maths A-Level to know there are simply not enough maths teachers.

“Schools are already struggling with a shortage of teachers across the board and today’s figures will be devastating for the sector. The Conservatives have no plan to turn around the crisis in teacher recruitment and retention.”

Sector Response

Catherine McKinnell MP, Labour’s Shadow Schools Minister said:

“The Conservatives are overseeing a catastrophic shortfall in teacher recruitment which is leaving children without the expert teachers they need.

“Ministers have no idea how to reverse this trend — simply relying on the good will of staff going above and beyond to try and plug gaps.

“Labour will make teaching attractive once more, tackling additional pressures such as student mental health with specialist mental health professionals in schools, and giving teachers new opportunities for professional development to retain more of our brilliant school staff.”

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said:

“This catastrophic shortfall in postgraduate trainee teacher recruitment has plumbed new depths. Just half of the required number of trainee secondary teachers have been recruited and there are huge deficits in maths, physics, computing, modern foreign languages and other subjects. It is even worse than last year – which was itself a new low point – and follows years of missed targets. The government has in fact missed its target for secondary subjects in every year since 2012/13, except for a short-lived uptick in numbers during the Covid pandemic in 2020/21.

“The supply of new teachers is simply not sufficient to meet the needs of the education system, and we then lose far too many early in their careers. Our schools and colleges must have the teachers they need in order to deliver a great education to our children and young people. It is the vital resource upon which every target and ambition depends. However, just this week, the latest PISA international study found that a lack of teaching staff was reported to be the most common barrier to teaching in England.

“As former Schools Minister Nick Gibb has himself said there’s only one real answer – a properly well-rewarded teaching profession. Yet, the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement provided no more money for education and this makes any meaningful pay award unaffordable next year. This is on top of 13 years of pay erosion which has left teaching salaries lagging behind in the labour market.

“We appeal to the government to see sense and take action. There is simply no issue in education that is more important than fixing the broken teacher pipeline.”

Daniel Kebede, General Secrtetary of the National Education Union, said;

“Another year of this Government missing its own initial teacher training recruitment targets. Last year’s figures seemed as bad as it could get but this year it has recruited just 50% of the number of secondary trainees it says it needs. Among secondary subjects, only history and PE currently have enough trainee teachers, and for many subjects the picture is catastrophic: at a time when the Prime Minister is pushing increased maths provision, we are recruiting less than two-thirds the amount of maths teachers required to meet even current demand.

‘The Government has still not recruited the full number of primary teachers needed, either. The effects of this failure are felt in schools up and down the country, with school leaders unable to recruit teachers in many areas, existing staff left overworked, and pupils being taught by non-specialists in too many cases. But recruitment is only half the sorry story. We still lose over 30% of trained teachers withing the first five years of their career, and record numbers of teachers are quitting before retirement age.

‘Everyone who knows a teacher, knows how hard they work, how intense the job is, and that few would recommend it as a career to others. Graduates have lots of options and teaching is not looking like one for them currently. Children and young people deserve better; teachers love to teach but the circumstances they work in are unsustainable.

‘These figures show beyond a shadow of a doubt that the teacher recruitment and retention crisis, already serious, is getting even worse. The recruitment and retention crisis will not be solved without the fully funded, above inflation pay rise, and urgent action to tackle sky-high workload, for which the NEU is campaigning.”

Jack Worth, School Workforce Lead at the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), said:

“Today’s dire teacher training recruitment data confirms that teacher supply is a critical issue facing England’s education system. The shortfalls being so universal – 15 out of 18 secondary subjects missing their targets and not just in the usual shortage subjects – should be of enormous concern to policymakers. The Government needs to take urgent and radical action to improve the attractiveness of teaching as a profession to enter and remain, by enhancing bursaries and other financial incentives, reducing workload and improving the competitiveness of teachers’ pay. Without such action, the quality of pupils’ education – particularly in disadvantaged areas – will be increasingly affected by these shortages.”

