Institute of Export Headline Sponsor for SERC Graduation

The Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE&IT) is helping celebrate homegrown talent with headline sponsorship for South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) graduation ceremony, which is set to take place at Belfast Waterfront Hall on Friday 8 September 2023.

SERC’s annual graduation ceremony will honour 680 full-time and part-time higher education students who have achieved degrees, higher national diplomas, higher national certificates, and foundation degrees, in partnership with Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, Liverpool John Moores University, The Open University, as well as professional bodies.

Last year, IOE&IT opened a new office in Northern Ireland in partnership with SERC, at the College’s Bangor Campus to support businesses, to facilitate trade and to provide vital training and support for companies to ensure they can trade effectively, sustainably, and competitively.

Kevin Shakespeare, Director of Strategic Projects & International Development, IOE&IT said,

“ The Institute of Export and International Trade is delighted to support the graduation of hundreds of students, many preparing to take their first steps into careers.

“We are proud to be associated with SERC with whom we work to deliver high quality qualifications in international trade, customs, supply chain and logistics – for those new or experienced in this area – which cover all aspects of trade with GB, Ireland, mainland Europe and Rest of the World. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship to deliver more qualifications.”

