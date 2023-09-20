International recognition for Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode Business University’s Master of Science in Management has risen no less than 25 places in the annual ranking of the leading Financial Times survey of business schools around the world.

Nyenrode is the fourth fastest rising this year, climbing from 78 to 53. These fine figures come just as Nyenrode is coming out with a new strategic vision for leadership.

Rector Prof. Dr. Koen Becking said:

“These times call for powerful, responsible leaders. Who are not only interested in business, but also in people and the earth we live on. We transform students into responsible leaders with our education. We do academic research with social impact. We want to educate leaders who make social impact and who innovate and pioneer. Who not only go for profit, but also for people and planet. Because there is no success on a failing planet.”

With that in mind, according to Koen Becking, Nyenrode is aiming for B Corp certification, for example, which means Nyenrode will meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Leading companies that are already B Corp certified include: Patagonia, Tony Chocolonely, Dopper, Triodos Bank and Fairphone.

