IoT college receives ‘Outstanding’ grade from Ofsted ​

One of The Lancashire and Cumbria Institute of Technology (IoT) partner colleges, Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), has once again been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted – the highest accolade available. This marks the fourth time NCCG has achieved the top grade, having previously been rated outstanding in 2022 and first receiving a grade one in 2005.

A key partner in the IoT, NCCG plays a vital role in delivering high-quality technical education across key sectors, including Engineering, Sustainable Technology, Health Care, and Digital Media.

Ofsted inspectors praised the college group’s “exceptionally inclusive” culture and strong sense of community, where learners and apprentices feel like they are “part of a big family” and experience both academic and personal growth.

Feedback from the report and during the inspection included that:

Students achieve extremely well and achieve highly aspirational destinations

Leaders provide an ambitious curriculum for adults, often for those who are furthest away from learning, and barriers to learning are removed

Teachers support learners very effectively and as a result, this leads to rapid progress.



As one of the eight colleges in the IoT, NCCG has been recognised for making a “strong” contribution to meeting future skills demands, particularly through its five-year curriculum plan. Ofsted highlighted the college’s “highly effective” links with employers, ensuring that training is aligned with the needs of key industries across Lancashire and Cumbria, such as digital skills and cyber security, health and social care, engineering, and manufacturing.

The report also emphasised that learners are highly successful in achieving their individual goals and qualifications. Staff work closely to provide exceptional support, while leaders collaborate exceptionally well with a wide range of employers and stakeholders. Governance of the college is extremely effective, and learners feel the college is an environment where they can grow and prepare for their future careers.

Employers working with the college group shared their praise with Ofsted, stating that the college is excellent at responding to their needs. Employers also commended the college’s professionalism and dedication, saying they always go the extra mile.

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal and CEO of NCCG, described it as an “absolute privilege” to showcase to Ofsted the dedication of the college’s staff and students.

“I am so proud of this achievement and that the inspectors saw what I see every day – an amazing college group that is 100 percent focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for our learners”

She added that the report truly highlights how ambitious the college is in ensuring learners achieve their goals.

“As one teacher put it during the inspection – we’re just an outstanding college doing outstanding things.”

As a key partner of the IoT, NCCG’s outstanding rating is a testament to the high-quality technical education and industry collaboration that define the Institute of Technology.