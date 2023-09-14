ISS champions sustainable workplaces as official IEMA training centre

ISS UK & Ireland (UK&I) is proud to announce that it has been approved as an official training centre for the Institute of Environmental Management & Assessment (IEMA).

IEMA is the global professional body for individuals and organisations working, studying or interested in the environment and sustainability. Certification as a training centre is a result of ISS meeting IEMA’s rigorous standards, and will enable the business to provide certified sustainability training to both ISS colleagues and clients:

Environmental Sustainability Skills for the Workforce

Environmental Sustainability Skills for Managers

Pathways to Net Zero

Introduction to Net Zero

Courses will be delivered by Siobhan Riordan, Head of Sustainability for ISS UK&I, as well as Attiya Khan, Head of Sustainability Advisory for ISS UK&I, in accordance with the latest guidance and resources from IEMA.

Aidan Bell, Chief Operating Officer – Operations Performance, at ISS UK&I, said:

“We are delighted to be recognised as an official IEMA training centre. As the leader in championing sustainable workplaces, this presents an exciting opportunity for ISS to make a real difference by developing environmental awareness and knowledge among our people and clients, and ultimately, to affect meaningful change for the benefit of our planet.”

Sarah Mukherjee MBE, CEO of IEMA said:

“I’m really pleased ISS will be offering IEMA training courses at such a crucial time for the future of the environment. In order to tackle the climate crisis, we must have a workforce equipped with the training to transition to a greener economy. We need green skills in every sector of the economy.”

Course delivery is scheduled to begin in October 2023. For more information on ISS’s sustainability programme in the UK and Ireland, visit here.

