Jisc to take responsibility for HE sector copyright negotiations

Universities UK (UUK) entrusts Jisc with oversight of the Copyright Negotiating and Advisory Committee (CNAC) further enhancing its sector-wide licensing activities across digital content and software

Jisc, the UK digital, data and technology agency focused on tertiary education, research and innovation, is to take responsibility for the CNAC’s work to negotiate copyright licences on behalf of the HE sector with the four main Copyright Collective Management Organisations (CMOs):

The Copyright Licensing Agency (CLA)

The Educational Recording Agency (ERA)

The Newspaper Licensing Agency Media Access (NLA)

Printed Music Licensing Limited (PMLL)

For the last thirty-six years, the CNAC has negotiated copyright licences on behalf of the sector with oversight from Universities UK (UUK). It monitors how licences are implemented and raises issues with licensing bodies about new products or services that are related to copyright and likely to affect universities. The CNAC also advises UUK and GuildHE on UK/EU legislative initiatives and prepares responses to them on their behalf. The CNAC will continue in this role as part of Jisc.

The move recognises Jisc’s expertise in licence negotiations and the importance of the HE sector adopting more systematic approaches to the negotiation of all its agreements with key suppliers and rights holders. Jisc already negotiates licensing agreements for over 300 software and digital content solutions including corporate systems, teaching and assessment tools and cyber security. Working with the CNAC will allow Jisc to grow its efforts to save the HE sector money, improve the terms and conditions of use and increase efficiency savings.

The CNAC’s chair, David Anderson-Evans welcomes this development with Jisc given its existing mandates from UUK, its strengths in copyright licensing and negotiation and the ability to leverage the expertise and experience within the group. David said:

“Jisc is a natural partner for the CNAC and this announcement is the culmination of our shared ambition to negotiate the best possible agreements for the HE sector. I particularly welcome the opportunity for the knowledge and expertise within the CNAC to contribute to Jisc’s work with universities to understand the intellectual property implications of artificial intelligence.”

Jisc’s managing director for HE and Research, Liam Earney, said:

“We are delighted to be deepening our existing relationship with Universities UK, negotiating a growing range of licence agreements on behalf of the HE sector.

“The knowledge, experience and expertise of colleagues in the CNAC will further enhance Jisc’s own capabilities and we are all excited by the opportunity to build on our collective strengths.”

Universities UK’s Director of Policy, Shahid Omer, said:

“As universities look at how they can operate more effectively in the face of ongoing financial challenges, we are committed to working with Jisc to strengthen its ability to negotiate the best possible agreements on behalf of the sector. The CNAC has played an essential leadership role promoting and protecting the interests of universities in the copyright domain. Together Jisc and the CNAC will be able to enhance these aims and more.”

Jisc recently published a new report, Collaboration for a Sustainable Future, to explore further opportunities for collective, collaborative and inter-institutional activity within the realm of digital, data and technology. Oversight of the CNAC is a further reflection of this move towards a more collaborative approach.