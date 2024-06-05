Kerry Kalloway leading the way again with another Bridge 2 Business award

Dumfries and Galloway College (@DandGCollege) wishes to congratulate lecturer Kerry Kalloway after she was honoured at the Bridge 2 Business Awards for a second year in a row.

The Business Studies Lecturer was voted Most Enterprising Educator of the Year, an award which celebrates the educators across Scottish Colleges who are leading the way in enterprise education within their institution.

It has certainly been a year to remember for Ms Kalloway, who won the Special Recognition Award in 2023 at the same event. The Bridge 2 Business Awards are a celebration of ‘all things enterprise’ across colleges in Scotland, designed to recognise and reward students, educators and individuals who are leading the way in enterprise.

This year’s ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 29 at Glasgow’s Hampden Park to honour those who play a vital role in helping to inspire the next generation of young entrepreneurs in Scotland.

Part of Young Enterprise Scotland, the Bridge 2 Business programme offers college students the opportunity to learn and explore start-up business, and offers opportunities to test out their ideas, as well as develop their skills for employment – all through enterprise activity.

Kerry Kalloway, Business Studies Lecturer, DGC, said: “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to have been recognised at the Bridge 2 Business Awards again.

“Showing innovation in all areas of enterprise education is vital — and this award demonstrates the dedication, passion and forward-thinking that has developed our curriculum in support of this.”

Joanna Campbell, Principal and CEO of Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “This is an outstanding achievement to win a Bridge 2 Business award two years in a row.

“We are so pleased to see Kerry being recognised for her hard work —she is a great example of the commitment and dedication shown by the lecturers at our college.”