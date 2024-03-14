KFE4Skills Competition Showcases Rising Stars from Across Kent

Students from across Kent have been showcasing their talents in the annual KFE4Skills competition.

The event sees hundreds of young people from three of the county’s main colleges go head-to-head in more than 20 industries, with an expert panel judging the winning student or students in each category. More than 100 other students helped make the event happen by acting as models, tech support or event ambassadors.

KFE4Skills competitors also have the chance to go forward to the World Skills UK regional heats, and possibly even the national competition, where many of the colleges have performed at a very high level.

The competition, between students from North Kent College, MidKent College and East Kent Colleges Group, is split across three dates, with each college hosting an event.

MidKent College’s Kent and Medway Campus played host to the Commercial Industries sector on 29 February, which included hairdressing, culinary arts, health and social care and more.

Next up was the Creative Industries sector on 5 March, at North Kent College’s Dartford Campus, with students from courses including music, performing arts, photography and graphic design pitted against each other. This is shown in the video below.

The final event was for Trade Industries and took place at East Kent Colleges Group’s Folkestone Campus. This included students studying courses such as brickwork, carpentry and plumbing.

Everyone taking part in the KFE4Skills competition gains a certificate, and the event provides a fun way for students to test their skills in a competitive environment and to improve their CV.

The 2024 competition saw North Kent College take home nine first place finishes and nine second places finishes across the 23 different categories.

Lucy Flack, Assistant Principal for the Arts at North Kent College, says:

“The KFE competition was an amazing success, with each of the three colleges showcasing their students’ talents and skills. The competition provided a platform for these learners to demonstrate their abilities and creativity, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the three colleges.

“Overall, the event was a memorable and successful showcase of the talent and potential we have here Kent. An exciting next generation of talent!”

North Kent College offers a wide variety of courses, ranging from entry level to undergraduate level, including many Level 3 qualifications, the equivalent of an A Level. To find out more visit the subject list page of the North Kent College website.

To find out more about the competition visit the KFE4Skills page of the Kent Further Education website.