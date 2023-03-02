Kids Judge Bett, Teachmeet and more: Events at Bett promise to engage and inspire educators and students alike

Bett UK 2023, the world’s largest education technology (EdTech) event will be underway at the ExCeL London on the 29-31st March. Bett promises to be bigger and better than ever before with a record breaking 25,000+ registrations to date, from around the world.

This year’s three-day event will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, hundreds of CPD-accredited workshops, exhibitors demonstrating technology, and an array of fringe events to engage and inspire educators and students alike, including Kids Judge Bett, UK & International Teachmeets, and events from Bett partners the Global Equality Collective and the BAMEed Network.

Kids Judge Bett

Kids Judge Bett, one of the most popular student-led events, returns for the 8th year with a special guest appearance from Writer and Poet Michael Rosen! Organised by Katy Potts, Islington Council, the event will see pupils and parents from primary, secondary schools, including SEND and FE, judging and exploring all the stands, exhibitors, and their products and choosing their favourites across ten categories. Join us in the Arena to see our brilliant judges announce the winners live on stage and hand out the coveted chocolate trophies to the worthy winners.

Finalists announcement: Friday 31st March

Time/ Location: 14.15 – 14.45, Arena theatre

Teachmeet

This social gathering of educators provides a fantastic opportunity to share their experience and knowledge in quickfire presentations. The space is set for educators to expand their personal networks, be inspired by enthusiastic peers, and soak up interesting ideas to take back to the classroom. Two Teachmeets will be held consecutively, the first will have an international focus and the second more UK-centric.

Date: ​​Thursday 30th March

Time/ Location: 16.15 – 18.45, Bett Academy Live

The Global Equality Collective @ Bett

Another must-see session that will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion through EdTech, featuring the WomenEdTech collective, a review of inclusive curriculums and the future of EdTech. Nicole Ponsford, Founder of the Global Equality Collective and other amazing speakers will explore how the work of the GEC is supporting leaders at scale, providing attendees with practical solutions, take-aways and ways to make ordinary classrooms extraordinarily inclusive in 2023.

Date: Thursday 30th March

Time/ Location: 15:15 – 16:45, Leaders @ Bett

The BAMEed Network: Everyone on board: anti-racist strategies for schools and colleges

The BAMEed Network is a national grassroots charity that works to support the sector to be more representative of our global world at every level. Curated by Co-Founder Penny Rabiger, the session will feature a series of talks from BAMEed Network members about their work, providing practical takeaways and useful insights for ​​anti-racist strategies in schools and colleges and actual implementation of these strategies in classrooms.

Date: Thursday 30th March

Time/ Location: 17:15 -18:45, Leaders @ Bett

In order to attend the Global Equality Collective session and/or BAMEed session, visitors need to sign up for their free ticket via this Eventbrite link. Please note that visitors will also need to ensure they have registered for Bett 2023 in order to access this event.

On-time registration for Bett ends on 3rd March 2023 and is free. Late registration (4th March 2023 onwards) tickets will incur a £25 fee.

Registration is now open at: https://bettuk23-registration.personatech.com/

Bett 2023 takes place at London’s ExCeL on March 29-31st 2023

For more information see: https://uk.bettshow.com/

The list of confirmed speakers so far can be found here: https://uk.bettshow.com/keynote-speakers

To view the full agenda, please see: https://uk.bettshow.com/agenda

For any media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

