Leading Equestrian Training Provider Launches Apprenticeship in Equestrian Sporting Excellence

Leading Equestrian Training Provider, Haddon Training, has launched their Apprenticeship in Equestrian Sporting Excellence (AESE), a flagship programme that aims to nurture and develop talented riders in their pursuit of excellence.

AESE is tailored around the equestrian Olympic disciplines and delivered in direct partnership with British Eventing and British Showjumping, alongside key figures within the Dressage community. Learners will represent one of the following disciplines: dressage, para dressage, showjumping, or eventing. By focusing on their chosen discipline, apprentices will gain specialised knowledge and skills that can propel their careers forward.

Learners also have the opportunity to receive coaching from world-class trainers at specialist camps that take place at regular intervals during their time on the programme. Renowned experts in the industry, including Heike Holstein, Charlie Hutton, Andrew Saywell and Corinne Bracken, will provide invaluable guidance and mentorship.

“AESE is such a unique programme and fits into an area of the industry that other qualifications don’t fulfil. It is targeted at riders working within the industry to enable them to maximise their potential. We are supporting the next generation and developing their individual skills.”– Charlie Hutton – International Dressage rider and coach

As an apprenticeship, the AESE qualification primarily takes place in equestrian yards, allowing learners to gain practical experience in real-world settings. Apprentices will be paid and employed at their chosen yard throughout the duration of the programme, offering them a valuable opportunity to earn while they learn.

Course subjects for AESE 2023 include development of technical and tactical skills, media communications, nutrition, and psychological and emotional performance.

“The best part of my apprenticeship is how much confidence I have gained and the progression in my riding, which is incredible! I have learnt so much in such a short space of time and I love my new independent lifestyle.” – Emilia Bishop, former Equestrian Sporting Excellence Apprentice

This apprenticeship replaces the highly successful AASE programme, is available to individuals based in England and is equivalent to A-Level standard.

Athletes can enrol now for a September 2023 start.

To learn more about AESE and Haddon Training, visit here.

