Leading Music College LCCM and Living Bankside Celebrated Community on Eve of Local Elections

16 May 2022: London’s higher education music college LCCM, and community organisation Living Bankside, recently hosted a joint event at the Music Box, the college’s entertainment venue in SE1.

The event featured a drinks reception, live music and inspiring speeches. The speakers included Amir Eden, Living Bankside’s Executive Chair and Anthony Hamer-Hodges, LCCM Principal, as well as Adele Morris and David Noakes, long-standing local councillors who were stepping down at the local elections in May.

Elsewhere, other invitees included the Mayor of Southwark, former local MP and government minister Simon Hughes as well as local business people, politicians and residents.

“Community and culture are what makes us unique as humans. Creative expression through music reflects, strengthens and elevates the culture around us and builds upon what has gone before,” says Anthony Hamer-Hodges.

“It is important therefore, to be open to the world around us and involve local people in the activities of the college and give our students the opportunity to work on local projects. Our partnership with Living Bankside is already proving fruitful in this respect and we were delighted to host their latest networking evening.”

Guests at the event were treated to an acoustic performance from LCCM student Ramona Wolf, before the party moved downstairs to the Music Box venue and bar for more music from three student bands.

“At Living Bankside, we focus on the people who are living, working, studying and visiting the Bankside, Borough and the SE1 area,” says Amir Eden, Executive Chair at Living Bankside. “We exist to ensure that our people are able to meaningfully influence and contribute to regeneration and positive change so it is fantastic to work alongside LCCM.”

LCCM’s events are not only open to students and graduates but to music lovers in the local community in London’s Borough of Southwark and the local Southbank area. Community organisations can apply to use the facilities at the Music Box which includes rehearsal and performance rooms, a live music venue, recording studios and a fully licensed bar. A computer is available for local organisations on the ground floor when the building is open. Regular opening hours are Monday – Friday 9am-9pm and Saturdays 10am-5pm.

Established artists including Kojey Radical, Moses Boyd, Amber Run, Novelist and Kara Marni have spent time rehearsing or recording from the Music Box in recent months, as well as meeting with LCCM students.

About LCCM

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) – formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music, is the highest-ranked provider of music performance and music business degrees in the UK by student satisfaction (NSS 2019, 2020 & 2021).

We believe we can collectively change the music industry for the better – helping to bring about a fairer, more diverse, better educated and musically more exciting future! We’ve been doing this since 2002, when our founders, all professional musicians themselves, decided to launch a new college for contemporary popular music in the centre of London. The aim was to create a new approach to teaching music that mixed the best of the good universities and conservatories with an art school environment.

We’ve always been based on Union Street, SE1 and in March 2018 we opened our brand new purpose-built creative campus, The Music Box, located in the heart of London’s cultural Southbank. LCCM offers undergraduate courses in Music Performance & Production, Music Business Management, Creative Music Technology and Composition for Films, Games & Other Media. Postgraduate awards are available in Creative Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Music Production and Entertainment Science.

