learndirect Launches Free Career Guide as the Nation’s Workforce Longs for Worthwhile Jobs

The UK’s online education specialists are vowing to help adults up and down the country find their purpose by releasing a free career guide that outlines the qualifications needed to embark on various career paths, as well as salary expectations and job roles.

It is widely suggested that a person will change their career an average of 5-7 times per year, and recent research from Bupa claims that almost half of workers (43%) would like to move from their current career sector.

A quarter (25%) of those surveyed claimed that they want a career that is more worthwhile, while 34% would prefer to work in a job that is more rewarding.

At learndirect, 30% of learners aged between 42 and 57 chose the platform to help them change career, and 6 in 10 people who completed a course in 2023 felt optimistic about their futures.

Now, the online education business wants to widen its reach by creating a brand-new career guide, showcasing the opportunities that their online courses can lead to.

From healthcare and fitness to teaching and cyber security, the UK’s largest online learning provider boasts a breadth of qualifications across multiple industries, paving the way for adults of all ages to pursue their passion.

Packed full of industry insight, salary expectations, and possible job routes, the guide gives aspiring professionals tangible paths towards a career goal.

Not only that, but it highlights the stories of previous learners who have gone on to succeed after studying with learndirect, providing real-life evidence of progression.

Wayne Janse van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at learndirect, said:

“With 77% of our learners aged between 26 and 57, we are the go-to educational platform for people who want to advance or change their careers. By launching our very own career guide, we’re catering to those who want to start fresh or need some support in discovering the best path for their future.

“As recent research shows, the desire to find a job with meaning is a priority for many people across the UK, and we want to reassure them that it’s possible to make that change through learning. Our qualifications can be studied online around existing commitments, so there’s no need to uproot or disrupt day-to-day routines. It’s never too late to make a meaningful change, and our mission is to provide a platform for anyone looking to do so.”

To download learndirect’s free career guide, click here.