Learner success for Edinburgh City Council workers

Edinburgh City Council Social Care Assistants recently celebrated success at Waverley Court in Edinburgh.

The group undertook their SVQ Social Services and Healthcare award at SCQF Level 6 through @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation.

The award was delivered over 32 weeks, comprising a fortnightly three-hour tutorial and additional one-to-one time with Gail Holmes, the College’s Tutor/Assessor.

Candidates Sharon Mowatt, Craig Gollan, Yvonne Scott, Karina Mierzejewska, Holly Oledajo, Wendy Reid, Elaine Whitson and Jacqueline Davies participated in professional discussion and home-based learning, and Gail visited each candidate’s workplace to undertake direct observation on activities relating to their award.

Gail Holmes commented:

“They certainly didn’t have smiles like that at our first meeting, but they persevered, and it was lovely to see the support they gave each other throughout our time together.”

One of the candidates said:

“I still can’t believe I got there!”

