Learning Never Stops on Property Management Ladder

Fifteen estate agents have been upskilling for the property management ladder by completing the Level 4 Certificate in Property Agency Management with South Eastern Regional College(@S_ERC).

Janice Simpson, lecturer in the School of Business, Health & Hospitality at SERC said,

“We are delighted to see our first cohort complete this new sought-after qualification, accredited by Propertymark, and delivered online by SERC. The course has been created for those who want to demonstrate leadership capability in residential sales, lettings, commercial and auction businesses.

She added,

“With changes imminent to the regulation of property agents, it is vitally important that anyone working in the industry is prepared with at least a relevant Level 3 qualification. This group of students have put themselves ahead of the game by equipping themselves with the highest level of qualification currently offered from Propertymark, equivalent to a Higher National Certificate.”

Completing the Level 4 qualification were three former students who obtained the Level 3 Diploma in Sale of Residential Property ten years ago at SERC. Jo Crawford (Newtownabbey) Templeton Robinson, Ben Wilkinson, (Belfast) Michael Chandler Estate Agents and Rudi Wilson (Larne) Templeton Robinson, have all progressed in the industry.