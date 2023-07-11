Leeds Beckett University Award Honorary Doctorates to Outstanding Individuals

Leeds Beckett University will award Honorary Doctorates to six distinguished individuals during this summer’s graduation ceremonies, which will take place at the first direct arena in Leeds between 17-21 July.

These ceremonies will celebrate the successes of students from the class of 2023 with more than 6000 students graduating this July.

Dame Nerys Jefford DBE, High Court Judge in Construction Law, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Tuesday 18 July in recognition of her Service to Public Life.

Jeremy Poynting, Founder of Peepal Tree Press, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Wednesday 19 July for his Service to the International Community.

Kate Rusby, award-winning folk singer, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Thursday 20 July for her Service to the Arts.

Chris Fields, Chief Executive Officer of St Georges Crypt in Leeds, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Thursday 20 July for his service to the city of Leeds. Chris graduated from Leeds Beckett University in 2006 with a Cert in Health and Social Care Organisations.

Vianet Djenguet, award-winning wildlife filmmaker, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Friday 21 July for his Service to the Arts. Vianet graduated from Leeds Beckett University in 2006 with an BA (Hons) in Film & Moving Image Production.

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors, will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate on Friday 21 July for his Service to Industry and Commerce.

Professor Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University Vice Chancellor, said:

“On behalf of Leeds Beckett University, I would like to congratulate these inspirational and distinguished individuals on their achievement.

“I am delighted that we are recognising their diverse accomplishments and talent which have resulted in local, national and global change. Their successes provide inspiration for this year’s graduating students.”

The Leeds Beckett University graduates will join a thriving alumni community of more than 214,000 former students living in 165 countries.

