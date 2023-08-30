Legacy Youth Zone celebrates four years of supporting young people

Legacy Youth Zone based in the heart of Croydon is celebrating its 4th birthday this year.

Legacy provides support to over 1,000 young people each and every month.

Legacy is an OnSide Youth Zone that provides a safe space for young people aged between 8-19 (or up to 25 if they have SEN)

The OnSide youth zone named ‘Legacy’ by young people in the local community is celebrating its 4th birthday this September. The youth zone based in the heart of Croydon gives young people the opportunity and a safe space to discover their full potential.

Legacy is a local charity, offering young people aged 8-19 and up to 25 with additional needs the chance to take part in varied activities that suit their needs and passion. The youth zone costs £1.4 million each year to run and is run completely off of funding from corporate companies and regular giving through donations. With the continuous support, Legacy Youth Zone are able to provide support to over 1,000 young people each month.

Legacy will be hosting a Community Day on the 9th of September 2023, where the youth zone will open its doors to the local community to celebrate their 4th birthday with them.

There will be a variety of activities including Live Music, Dance, Sports, Food, Raffles, Competitions and so much more! The doors open with free entry from 12 – 4pm and everyone is welcome!

Legacy Youth Zone is part of the Charity OnSide Youth Zones which has 15 youth zones up and down the UK with over 50,000 members to empower the UK’s youth to lead positive, fulfilling lives by giving them access to state of the art, purpose built, youth facilities to help them become the best versions of themselves and to provide them with so many more exciting opportunities.

Legacy Youth Zone has been running successfully for four years giving a safe space for young people in and around Croydon.

Myke Catterall, COO of Legacy Youth Zone says

“Here at Legacy, everything we do is for the young people, because they are the next generation of leaders. We love being able to see young people grow into new passions, aspirations and become more confident on a daily basis. We believe that every young person should have opportunities to grow and we are honored to be able to provide a platform and space for young people to do that. Our 4th Birthday is a great way to share what we do with the wider community.”

