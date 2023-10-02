Liverpool children’s charity wins British Safety Council funding to support its staff wellbeing

A Liverpool-based children’s charity, Team Oasis, has become the second small organisation to be awarded funding from British Safety Council to improve and support the wellbeing of its workforce.

Funding of up to £10,000 has been awarded to Team Oasis through British Safety Council’s Keep Thriving campaign to help it implement a programme of wellbeing activity over the coming year.

Team Oasis attended a free 3-hour workshop in December 2022 to help them and other small and medium organisations (SMEs) develop a wellbeing strategy. The workshop was delivered by experts from British Safety Council’s Being Well Together programme and, six months after attending, employers were invited to apply for funding with only the most effective and innovative proposals receiving approval.

Further awards will be made to other organisations taking part in workshops, which took place between November 2022 and March 2023.

Commenting on why the money will make a difference and how the charity will make use of it to support its staff’s wellbeing, CEO and Founder of Team Oasis Paul Nilson said:

“It is an honour to receive this genuinely unique support from British Safety Council’s Keep Thriving campaign. It shows they understand just how challenging and even traumatic conditions can be for staff in a small charity like ours.

“We are celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, and our staff and volunteers often work long hours to meet the needs of the children we support. They are truly dedicated to every child, they listen carefully to them and are always looking to find solutions to any problems they may have.

“This is the first ever support we have received to improve the wellbeing of our team of leaders and volunteers, and we intend to make full use of British Safety Council’s award to support their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing – something they deserve as much as anyone else.”

Team Oasis works with vulnerable young people across south Liverpool, helping them to develop new skills, grow as individuals and delivering day-to-day support to them and their families, including free food and facilities for music, sports and dance.

Commenting on the funding award, Mike Robinson, British Safety Council Chief Executive, said:

“I am delighted that, as a charity, British Safety Council is supporting small organisations in this way, and thrilled that Team Oasis is next to benefit. We know for small employers, who lack the same HR and financial resources as larger ones, even a modest amount of funding can make a big difference.

“In its application Team Oasis showed it wants to listen to the needs of its staff and is thinking about how it can use its own internal resources as well as external support to build a programme of activity that is both responsive and engaging to them.

“We look forward to working with Team Oasis as it progresses on its wellbeing journey and hearing how it gets on with implementing its plan over the coming months.”

Published in