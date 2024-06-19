LRN and VAMOS collaboration to provide Spanish Language globally

Learning Resource Network (LRN) has recently forged an exciting partnership with Vamos to introduce LRN’s International GCSE Spanish qualification. This collaboration aims to support LRN schools that may lack the necessary resources to provide Spanish qualification by leveraging the expertise of Vamos. Through this venture, schools that team up with Vamos will gain the opportunity to conduct LRN International Spanish exams on a global scale.

Dr. Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of LRN, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating,

“We are delighted to collaborate with Vamos, who will bring their Spanish language expertise to LRN’s schools worldwide, enabling students to access high-quality Spanish language education regardless of their geographical location.”

Russell Collins, Founder/Director of Vamos, stated.

“We are extremely proud to have been awarded the status LRN Spanish International GCSE delivery centre and very excited to be working with such a prestigious organisation. This collaboration, supported by our technology, makes it possible for many more schools to offer one of the world’s most important languages.”

Vamos is a leading Spanish language school combining academic rigor with fun and enjoyment. Since 2011 more than 17,000 students have learnt Spanish at Vamos.

Learning Resource Network (LRN) is a recognised Awarding Organisation that offers a range of qualifications to candidates, educational institutes, training providers, schools and employers.

In April 2020, LRN received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade. LRN is one of 220 organisations in the UK to be recognised with this prestigious accolade. This was in recognition of the expansion LRN brought to the overseas qualification market.