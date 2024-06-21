Max secures second place in SkillBuild competition

Max Sandle, a Level 2 Bench Joinery student from Burton and South Derbyshire College has achieved second place in the regional qualifiers of SkillBuild, the UK’s largest multi-trade competition.

The competition, held at Dudley College, was one of many regional heats taking place across the UK. SkillBuild, an annual event managed by CITB (the Sector Skills Council and Industry Training Board for the construction industry), covers a wide range of crafts including carpentry, joinery, bricklaying, and painting and decorating. It provides a platform for the best construction talent to compete for the title of SkillBuild champion in their respective trades.

The joinery category is designed to challenge budding joiners who work with timber to construct doors, windows, fitted furniture and other fixtures. This role requires a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology, with joiners using tools ranging from saws and chisels to computerised cutting equipment and design software.

In SkillBuild, competitors are evaluated on their proficiency in reading and understanding working drawings, producing accurate profiles and setting out rods, and using a variety of materials and tools, ensuring health and safety standards are met throughout.

Participants are rigorously tested on their technical abilities, time management, character and commitment, giving participants the opportunity to gain confidence, self-esteem and essential life skills. The highest-scoring competitors from the regional heats, held nationwide from April to June, will advance to the three-day SkillBuild UK final later this year.

Max commented: “I’m really pleased to have placed second in the regional qualifiers. Competing in SkillBuild was a great challenge, and I am excited to compete again next year.”

Ian-Vanes Jones, Carpentry and Joinery lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We are delighted to see our students showcasing their skills in the regional heats of such a prestigious competition. The College is dedicated to encouraging students to raise their aspirations and enhance their skills as they embark on their careers in the construction industry.”