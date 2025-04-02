Meet Bristol Bears’ two Premiership rugby players studying an apprenticeship!

Two professional rugby players with more than 250 Premiership appearances between them have gone back to the classroom – by studying an apprenticeship!

Bristol Bears prop Yann Thomas and second row Josh Caulfield are best known by supporters for their endeavours on the pitch.

But away from the glamour of the Gallagher Premiership, both men are laying foundations for careers once their playing days conclude by studying a Level 4 Sports Coach apprenticeship.

The programme is equivalent to the first year of an undergraduate degree and is delivered by Oxford-based registered training provider Ignite Training.

Yann said the opportunity to study an apprenticeship was one he couldn’t turn down.

“Being a professional athlete is a short career,” said Yann.

“I turn 35 next month and consider myself lucky to still be playing each week. But for anyone else my age, they’re likely in the prime of their career.

“A lot of retired sportsmen and women have explained how challenging it can be to transition from the role as a professional athlete into the real world.

“Studying an apprenticeship is my way of being proactive in making that transition as smooth as possible.”

Both players currently mix training and playing responsibilities with regular sessions which help build a portfolio of evidence to support them in obtaining the qualification.

The apprenticeship lasts between 12 and 18 months and teaches Yann and Josh how to develop their own coaching philosophy, to design effective coaching programmes and understand the wider issues which impact coaching.

Josh added:

“People associate apprenticeships with school leavers and younger people, but for us this is a great opportunity and we took it with both hands.

“The club and RPA (Rugby Players Association) have been really supportive in signposting us to apprenticeships like the one we’re studying so we’re prepared for life when our playing days end – which can happen at any moment.

“Importantly for us the learning is flexible. Our training and playing schedules are intense and requires 100 per cent commitment so being able to balance learning with those main responsibilities is important.”

The Bears are the latest professional sports club to partner with Ignite Training, with others including Premier League team West Ham and Championship club Queens Park Rangers plus Notts County, Solihull Moors and Birmingham City FC Foundation.

Ben Lucas, tutor at Ignite Training, said:

“Increasingly, professional sports clubs appreciate the responsibility they have to care for players both during and after their careers.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for sports professionals to develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours required for a role they want to pursue when the time comes to retire from playing.

“We adapt our training to suit the needs of all learners, which in the case of Yann and Josh makes studying an apprenticeship viable.”