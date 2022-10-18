Michelin Guide awards for “Maison Décotterd”, based at Glion Institute of Higher Education

The prestigious Michelin Guide 2022 has awarded Chef Stéphane Décotterd a one-star for his gourmet restaurant “Stéphane Décotterd”, as well as a Bib Gourmand for the adjacent “Le Bistro by Décotterd”, both located at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

“Maison Décotterd” comprises three culinary areas – the gastronomic restaurant, the bistro, and lounge bar – which together form a stunning destination above Montreux with spectacular views of the Alps and Lake Geneva. The restaurant, housed in the legendary 19th century Bellevue Hotel, a listed building, is a combination of modernity, chic and Belle Époque style.

This award reconfirms Chef Décotterd’s exceptional creative talent and his consistent high standards. His vision of regional, eco-responsible and original cuisine, and philosophy of giving preference to producers in the region has made him one of the pioneers of haute gastronomie. Customers can enjoy salmon from the Grisons, asparagus from Salquenen in the Valais, pike from Lake Geneva and Swiss Angus beef from Lucerne on the menu.

The Michelin Guide also presents the bistro as the alternative to the gastronomic restaurant to dine in simplicity but with “great savoir-faire” and with the same outstanding views. The value-for-money Bib Gourmand award highlights restaurants offering excellent food at competitive prices.

“It is a great honour for me and my team, a reward for the enormous commitment that we have made over the year, as well as a recognition of our efforts to carry out the ambitious Maison Décotterd project,” said Chef Décotterd upon receiving the Michelin Guide award.

For Glion it becomes the only higher education institution in the world to host a gastronomic destination embodying this level of excellence: housing a gourmet restaurant as well as a bistro awarded by Michelin, allowing students at the prestigious hospitality management school to gain experience in the most demanding areas of haute cuisine. First-semester Bachelor students spend four weeks at Maison Décotterd – alternating between the gourmet restaurant and its kitchen, the bistro, and lounge bar.

Dr Michel Philippart, Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education, added: “We are honoured to have Maison Décotterd at the heart of Glion. This is a unique opportunity for Glion students to be inspired by the Chef and its team, who are exceptional culinary talents.”

Swiss gastronomy shined during the 17th October ceremony presenting the guide’s annual selection, and establishing a record year in number of stars and new restaurants being listed. It highlighted the diversity, know-how and innovative spirit of local restaurateurs, describing the development of Swiss gastronomy as remarkable.

Maison Décotterd is a member of the Relais & Châteaux association which is synonymous with excellence, and is part of a worldwide network of 580 first-class hotels and restaurants.

