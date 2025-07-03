Moulton College’s Ivy Knight wins UK Student Governor of the Year 

Moulton College Floristry student Ivy Knight has been awarded a prestigious national award in recognition of her contribution to the Northamptonshire-based FE college.

The UK Student Governor of the Year 2025 award was presented to Ivy at a ceremony at Burberry HQ in London last month. It follows Ivy’s success at Moulton College’s own annual Student Awards, where she was recognised for the impact that she has made during her time at the College.

Run by nonprofit organisation Unloc, which seeks to champion young leaders and advocates in education through its Student Governor Changemaker Programme, the UK Student Governor of the Year 2025 award recognises the critical role student governors play in FE colleges by providing a student voice to improve their college, its services and support, and to ensure student needs are met.

Unloc estimates there are around 900 Student Governors in the UK. Tony Shrubsall, National Student Governor Programme Lead at Unloc explains:

“As the voice of student leadership, being a student governor provides young people with the opportunity to inform and have a say in their education, helping to shape their college environment and the services they offer. We’re delighted to have awarded Ivy with the inaugural Student Governor of the Year award in recognition of her efforts and wish her all the best on what promises to be a successful future.”

Ivy, 20, joined Moulton College in 2021 and has just completed her Level 3 qualification in Floristry. She says:

“I’ve always been passionate about making a difference and having my voice heard and participating as a Student Governor gave me a platform to channel this alongside my studies. Moulton College’s governors have been extremely welcoming and supportive of all my endeavours.

“Winning both awards means so much to me as it means I did my job. The award organisers shared the changes I’ve made during my four-year term as a Student Governor, and all I could think about as they did so was my friends and fellow students. I’m proud to have made an impact at the College and have had the time of my life here over the last four years. I’m sad to leave but would love to return one day as a lecturer.”

David McVean, Chair of Governors, adds: “Ivy has been a revelation as a student governor, and it is right and proper that she has been recognised for her work at Moulton College. There are many voices that speak on behalf of Further Education, but Ivy reminds us all of the most important one – that of the student.

“It has been a privilege to be Chair during her tenure as a student governor. I know that the College is a better place for her contributions. I wish her well in her future studies and career. She will always be welcomed back to Moulton College. Thank you, Ivy!”