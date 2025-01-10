Multiply learners target new horizons after achieving maths qualifications

Multiply learners are celebrating after achieving numeracy qualifications which will help take their careers to the next level.

Olwen Rowlands, Hafwen Ellis, Jessica Williams and Wendy Harrison have all passed Application of Number Level 2 – equivalent to a GCSE.

Now all four can take the next steps towards their ambitions following individual tutoring from Multiply – having previously been held back by not having a maths GCSE at Grade C or above.

Jessica, from Conwy, is applying to do a nursing degree after her understanding of maths was transformed by sessions with Multiply tutor Paul Goode.

She said: “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do, but I just haven’t been able to do it without a maths qualification.

“I have a completely different attitude towards numbers now compared to just 12 months ago, and can now say that I finally understand maths.

“I would like to give the tutor, Paul, a massive thank you, as I couldn’t have done it without him. He pushes you to the best of your ability but he also believes in you and sometimes that’s all you need. Thank you for being the only teacher that has made maths bearable for me!”

Olwen, from Gwynedd, signed up for Application of Number (AoN) as she wanted to study a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management.

“I was quite adamant that I wanted to get the higher vocational diploma, and (not having a maths GCSE) was the only thing that was stopping me,” she said.

“I saw Grŵp Llandrillo Menai advertise the Multiply project, and it was the initial face-to-face I had with the tutor Jill Paddock which nailed it. She was really approachable, she was fair, and she was just an excellent tutor.

“It was the time she put in, and obviously she made sure I had enough resources, week after week, to come home with.

“It was just a one-to-one, and maybe if you were in a group you might feel a bit stupid asking a question again and again. But she was so open, and asked me ‘What have you struggled with? What do we need to work on?’. It was just encouragement as well, I thought it was excellent.”

Hafwen, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, is planning to train as a pharmacy technician after achieving her Application of Number (AoN) qualification.

She said: “It was great having one-to-one sessions instead of being in a class. You learn more.

“I wasn’t good at maths in school. Now as an adult, I felt like it went in more, it stuck a bit better.

“I think that plenty of people should do the course, it was a big help to me – and I want to thank Jill (the tutor) as well.”

Wendy, from Denbighshire, feels she can now access more job opportunities after gaining her qualification.

She said: “I’ve learned so much in four months with this well-focused tuition. With this qualification, I can now get the help needed to secure a job interview for a career change. It will also help me in my self-employment.

“I’m 49 and feel like I’ve missed out on many opportunities to apply for jobs, because I didn’t have my qualifications. Now that I have my maths and the confidence to go with it, applying for new jobs feels within my reach.”

The Multiply project is aimed at helping adults improve their confidence with numbers in everyday life.