National Award Celebrates Outstanding Student Voice and Wellbeing Support

A COMMITMENT to learner wellbeing, inclusion and student representation has been recognised with a major national award.

A leading North Wales further education provider has been named Further Education College Union of the Year at the prestigious NUS Cymru Awards.

The accolade follows a transformative period of work to strengthen learner engagement and representation across its campuses in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop.

Among the key achievements over the past year were the opening of a dedicated Student Union Hub at the Yale site in Wrexham and the election of more than 300 learner representatives, helping ensure students have a stronger voice in shaping college life.

Deio Owen, President of NUS Cymru, said: “These awards reflect the work carried out by Students’ Unions across Wales. It’s been great to see all the work done by the team at Coleg Cambria this year – supporting students and ensuring they have been a strong voice in the college and beyond.”

The college’s Student Voice team has played a pivotal role in supporting learners, with initiatives focused on wellbeing, inclusion, personal development and community engagement.

The new Student Union Hub has quickly become a central meeting point for students, bringing together clubs and societies, Active Cambria and Enterprise support, Student Voice initiatives and Chaplaincy services under one roof.

Designed to be an accessible and welcoming environment, the facility provides learners with opportunities to connect, access support and become more involved in college life, regardless of their background or mode of study.

Mark Ryan Hughes, Student Voice Engagement Coordinator, said: “Winning this award is a real honour for our Students’ Union.

“In just one year, we have created a new space for students to connect and raise their voices and developed new ways for every student to have their say. We are incredibly proud of this achievement and excited to continue making a positive difference for our learners.”

Chief Executive Yana Williams said the recognition highlighted the dedication of students, staff and representatives in creating a positive and inclusive learning environment.

She said: “This is fantastic recognition for our students, representatives and staff, who have worked so hard to strengthen the student voice across Coleg Cambria.

“Our Students’ Union plays a vital role in making sure learners feel heard, supported and valued, and this award reflects the energy, commitment and ambition they bring to college life every day.”

The award further reinforces the college’s reputation for placing learner experience at the heart of its work, ensuring students are empowered to influence decisions, access support and thrive both academically and personally.