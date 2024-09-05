National award recognises trailblazing achievements in learning technology

A University of Chester team leader has been named a winner of a national award recognising her innovative work, achievements and impact in learning technology.

Laura Milne, Head of Digital Education, at the University’s Centre of Academic Innovation and Development (CAID), was presented with an individual ALT (Association for Learning Technology) Award yesterday (September 4).

The Awards celebrate excellent research and practice and outstanding achievement by individuals, teams and organisations who are delivering and developing communication, information and related technologies to support learning, teaching and assessment. Established in 2007, the Awards have set a benchmark on a national scale and attract competitive entries from the UK and internationally.

Laura joined the University in spring 2023, and leads on educational technology strategy and vision, supporting a wide range of colleagues across the institution and beyond with digital innovation. She is head of a team of learning technologists and works with colleagues, including in the CAID and Library and Information Services, and with staff and students in the University’s three Faculties and 11 Schools.

The ways she is making a difference include transforming the University’s Virtual Learning Environment, Moodle, which provides a connected space for online course materials, with exceptional feedback reflecting on aspects such as the improved ease of access to information across the platform.

Simon Birkett from Jisc – the UK not-for-profit organisation that provides network and IT services and digital resources in support of further and higher education and research as well as public services – commented that (the transformation work undertaken) clearly aligns to Jisc’s transformation framework, and “she has contributed to the development and refinement of these materials which will impact across the whole higher education sector in the UK”.

She has also been pivotal in plans and guidelines for staff and students on the ethical, responsible and cautious use of Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the University’s selection as one of only seven institutions nationally to pilot a Generative AI tool to support teaching, is testament to her work and leadership.

The Award also acknowledges Laura’s work with students as partners, working as content developers to develop podcasts, video resources and more as part of a funded project on the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL).

In addition, Laura and her team are sharing their work and learning for the benefit of others at events and via papers, blogs and other articles.

Laura, who is also a Fellow of Advance HE, and has been active in digital education in the UK, USA and South Africa, said: “I feel honoured to be recognised for this Award, particularly when reflecting on how my work has been appreciated across the University and wider sector. I am grateful to work with such excellent colleagues to inject enthusiasm and build great technology-enhanced learning for our students. While this is an individual award, it’s community that’s at the heart of excellent teaching and learning experiences.”

Professor Jackie Potter, Dean of Academic Innovation at the University of Chester, who nominated Laura for the Award added: “Laura is a very worthy winner of the ALT individual Award.

“She places students and staff at the centre of her work, and her innovation, expertise, creativity and enthusiasm are having a significant impact.

“In a short time, she has made a mark on how we approach and use educational technology at the University of Chester for the better, for students and staff, which is being noticed nationally and reaching far beyond the university to the benefit of many more.”

All entries in the ALT Awards are reviewed by an independent judging panel chaired by the President of the ALT. The 2024 ALT Awards Ceremony took place as part of its Annual Conference yesterday (September 4), in Manchester.