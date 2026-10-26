New City College students explore Business opportunities in beautiful Bali

From climbing a volcano at sunrise to exploring sustainable businesses, New City College students experienced an extraordinary two-week study programme in Bali, returning with new skills and a fresh perspective on the world of work.

The international visit, organised through Think Pacific, gave Level 3 BTEC Business students the chance to explore business beyond the classroom, combining practical learning with cultural discovery and personal development in one of Indonesia’s most vibrant destinations.

Fully funded through the Turing Scheme, the programme involved students from Redbridge, Havering Sixth Form, Hackney Sixth Form, Ardleigh Green and Tower Hamlets campuses. They travelled together, living in three different locations across the island – Ubud, Sidemen and Bali Kuno Camp in Tangkup – visiting local communities, businesses and spectacular landscapes.

Their itinerary was packed with opportunities to put their learning into context. There were workshops, visits to local companies and social enterprises, and discussions around sustainable tourism. Students also had the chance to make pottery while exploring the art, history and business behind traditional Balinese pottery, learning how organisations can balance commercial success with social and environmental responsibility.

One of the businesses they visited was Made Tea – a company that makes botanical teas – where they got an insight into starting and growing a business through retained profit and government support. They were given a tour of the tea production site and got to taste the various blends.

Outside the workshops and lessons, the learning continued. Students rolled up their sleeves for community projects including beach cleaning and rice farming, learnt traditional Balinese cooking and dance, practised yoga and mindfulness, and explored temples, villages and rice terraces that offered a fascinating insight into local life and culture.

Adventure activities, including white-water rafting and a sunrise trek to the summit of Mount Batur, challenged them to push themselves beyond their comfort zones and work together as a team.

As well as expanding their understanding of international business, the programme helped students strengthen the qualities employers value most, including communication, leadership and resilience. Daily reflection sessions encouraged them to consider how the experience was shaping both their academic studies and their future ambitions.

Teacher Aziza Said, who accompanied students on the trip, said:

“Throughout the trip our outstanding students engaged in thoughtful and mature discussions, asking questions around demand and supply, international market influences, business models and corporate social responsibility.

“They were curious, analytical and eager to learn. It was genuinely a moment of pride for me to witness students confidently connect theory to practice and to see classroom concepts translate into meaningful conversations with the people running their businesses in Bali.”

NCC Senior Curriculum Manager for Business, Muhammed Ahmed, said: “One of the most rewarding aspects of the trip was seeing students from five New City College campuses come together as one team. Many had never met before, yet they built lasting friendships, supported one another throughout the programme and represented New City College exceptionally well.”