New data reveals University’s contributions to north-east

The University of Sunderland has maintained a high performance in working with businesses and community groups in comparison to the wider sector, according to the latest findings from Research England’s Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF).

KEF is a government assessment of the different ways English universities benefit the economy and society on both local and national levels, by working with external partners – ranging from big businesses to small local firms – through community engagement and in commercialising their research.

The knowledge exchange that underpins the KEF will help promote cooperation and drive continuous improvement in the higher education sector.

The latest data shows Sunderland is in the top tier of universities for its work in local growth and regeneration. This includes recognition for its achievements in supporting local businesses with advice, grants and support and through its pioneering work on supporting employees to train their staff.

The University is also in the top 20% for research partnerships and has been recognised for the practical impact of the work it undertakes in fields such as management in small business, digital technologies and health care innovation.

Sunderland also sustained its high performance in supporting graduates to start their own businesses through initiatives such as the Enterprise Place and Digital Incubator.

Tim Pain, Director of Research and Innovation at the University of Sunderland, said:

“These latest figures are a welcome boost for all our work with our local partners, and a recognition of the continued importance of the University to the regional and national economy in line with our “society-shaping” mission – we’re delighted.”

