New Health Simulation Suite to transform learning

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has launched a new Health Simulation Suite, which will provide learners with the opportunity to gain knowledge, skills and experience within a range of health and social care settings.

The exciting, new facilities have been made possible thanks to the College’s upgraded and revitalised facilities, which are being delivered through the £3.5 million of funding via the Stronger Towns Fund. Rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, BSDC’s forward-thinking approach to education is reflected in the new facilities being introduced, featuring future orientated, multi-use technology.

The Health Simulation Suite features a mock hospital ward with three beds, a nurse’s station and specialist equipment, in partnership with University Hospitals of Derby, Burton NHS Foundation Trust and Staffordshire University. The facilities include an Immersive Interactive Simulation Suite with virtual reality technology, interactive 3D graphics and audio content to provide a multi-sensory learning environment.

Using simulation manikins, students will be able to replicate illnesses and practice a range of skills undertaken in hospital settings, including connecting IVs and taking blood pressure. The room will be fitted with cameras and microphones, allowing tutors and students to review the training and spot inaccuracies.

In addition, the College’s Health Simulation Suite features a mock care home environment with a living room, bedroom and washing facilities, as well as equipment such as hoists, slings, sliding boards, patient lifts and simulation manikins. The walls have been installed at half height to ensure learners and teachers can fully engage and communicate while working in a realistic environment.

Burton and South Derbyshire Colleges offers a range of health and social care related courses, including T-Levels and university level courses, giving students the skills and experience to start their careers in the industry. John Beaty, Principal of BSDC said: “We’re really excited to be able to offer such a unique experience to our learners. The Health Simulation Suite will provide our learners with access to a variety of simulated environments that will help them to develop their knowledge and skills in a safe and realistic environment. We believe that our outstanding facilities and links with health and social care employers will be invaluable to our learners as they progress into their chosen careers.”