New research from City & Guilds finds a lack of support for nearly one in three neurodiverse employees

Nearly one in three employees surveyed in City & Guilds’ latest annual Neurodiversity Index 2025 were not satisfied with the current support they are receiving from their employer.

Over half (51%) of employees say they have taken time off work because of their neurodivergence.

26% of survey respondents reported having no adjustments put in place by their employer relating to their caring responsibilities for neurodivergent children.​

To mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week*, City & Guilds has launched its annual Neurodiversity Index 2025 report. In an era where inclusivity has become a cornerstone of organisational success, championing and supporting neurodiversity in the workplace is more important than ever. This report identifies the trends, improvements and challenges that remain in increasing neurodiversity in the workplace with questions relating to parents and carers of neurodivergent children.

The third edition of the annual Neurodiversity Index, commissioned by City & Guilds Foundation in partnership with Do-IT solutions, surveys over 1300 individuals and organisations from a range of sectors including banking, education, finance and insurance. The survey found that 41% of neurodivergent employees are impacted by challenges in the workplace most days which shows a degree of impairment and the need for employers to recognise this and advocate for change.

Areas of concern highlighted in the report includes a lack of support for neurodiverse individuals in the workplace which can lead to “burnout”, workplace conflicts, and mental health needs not being considered in policies. A new question in the report also found that 13% of organisations had been involved in employment tribunals relating to neurodiversity.

However, the report also shows gradual year-on-year progress in certain key areas:

55% of individuals who have disclosed their condition in the workplace received an OK or good response, up from 42% last year.

50% of organisations with websites now have accessibility features, compared to 35% last year

43% of senior leaders are now receiving specific training in relation to neurodiversity in the last 12 months

To create a neuroinclusive workplace employers need to adopt inclusive employment practices and policies. The path to equity begins with acknowledging these barriers and working collectively to dismantle them. By fostering inclusive environments, employers can help neurodivergent individuals not just survive but thrive in their careers. The Neurodiversity Index 2025 report recommends:

Building on awareness by recognising that all individuals and their needs and requirements are different. Some may not have or want a diagnosis, or feel confident in sharing that information with their employer. Respectful communication around the subject of neurodiversity is at the core of better working practices.

Promoting mental health by investing in resources to address mental health challenges, which are often exacerbated by workplace stressors, particularly for neurodivergent employees.

Embed DEI in the organisational culture by making it ‘business as usual’. Foster open conversations about neurodiversity and create environments where employees feel safe being themselves.

Create policies that address overlapping needs, ensuring individuals with multiple conditions receive tailored adjustments and take an intersectional approach.

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds, says:

“It’s great to see improvement areas such as training and accessibility in this year’s Neurodiversity Index, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to ensure more workplaces are neuroinclusive. Reports such as this help organisations assess their current practices and policies, learn from the recommendations and make reasonable adjustments. At City & Guilds, we wholeheartedly believe that by building awareness of neurodiversity and embedding it into workplace activity we can better support more people to thrive.”

Professor Amanda Kirby MBBS MRCGP PhD FCGI, CEO of Do-IT Solutions says:

“Neurodiversity is a vital consideration in today’s workplaces, educational settings, and communities. Recognising that supporting neurodivergent individuals not only promotes inclusion but also unlocks talent and drives innovation. Amid global talent shortages, organisations that embrace neuroinclusion can tap into a diverse talent pool by recognising the unique strengths of individuals with ‘spiky profiles’—those who excel in specific cognitive areas despite facing challenges in others.. By challenging biases at every stage—from recruitment to career progression—organisations can build neuroinclusive environments where every individual has equitable opportunities to contribute and thrive. Supported by legislation the move towards true neuroinclusion is not only an ethical imperative but also a strategic driver for success.”

Organisations advocating for making workplaces neuroinclusive, and featured in the Neurodiversity Index 2025, include technology consultants Capgemini, a City & Guilds Princess Royal Training Awards recipient and the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company, Harbour Energy.

Fiona McGowan, Director of Capgemini Invent, says:

“We all succeed when everyone feels like they belong. By embedding neuroinclusion and inclusion awareness into everyday conversations, coaching, and business practices, we have created an environment where all individuals can succeed.”

Mavis Anagboso, Head of DEI Europe at Harbour Energy, says:

“Harbour Energy is not only increasing awareness, understanding and support for neurodiversity in the workplace, but it also influencing conversations in the broader community. The company’s commitment ensures that neurodivergent individuals are empowered to thrive, contributing their unique strengths to the organisation’s wider success.”