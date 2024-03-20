New scholarship offered to Muslim students actively engaged in their communities

The University of Winchester’s has agreed a partnership with the Aziz Foundation to offer Master’s scholarships to talented British Muslims who are actively engaged in their communities.

The scholarships will cover the cost of the tuition fees for the equivalent of a one-year, full-time Masters degree.

The Aziz Foundation said it was delighted to be working with the University which had demonstrated a commitment to widening participation to the postgraduate level and creating an inclusive learning environment for British Muslim students.

The Foundation praised “ highly impactful research” conducted by the University and the guidance it had published on how to foster inclusivity and enhance the Muslim student experience.

The University also hosts a Muslim Chaplain and works in collaboration with Winchester Muslim Cultural Association to provide multi-cultural events and activities for student, staff, and the local community.

Sarah Harder-Collins, head of Participation of Success at the University of Winchester, said:

“We believe that education must be a force for opportunity and equality. We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with the Aziz Foundation championing greater access to postgraduate level study for British Muslims through the provision of scholarships alongside our other ongoing commitments to widening participation. “

Dr Zain Sardar, Programme Manager at the Aziz Foundation, welcomed the new partnership:

“I am well aware of the cutting-edge research that the University of Winchester has published on raising the quality of the Muslim student experience.

“The accompanying guidance it has produced is filled with illustrations of best practice for creating cultures and practices of inclusion, building belonging amongst British Muslim students. I am thrilled that the institution is now one of our partners, further attesting to its determination to challenge entrenched privilege and champion under-served communities.”

Dr Sardar added that the Foundation would collaborate closely with the University to increase opportunities for academic progression for British Muslim communities.

Find out more about the scholarship at Postgraduate scholarships, bursaries and awards – University of Winchester