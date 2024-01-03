New Smart Locker Elevating Education Technology

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions, LapSafe® launches a new Smart Locker.

As the demand for easily accessible devices continues to be a hot topic within the education sector, LapSafe®’s newest Smart Locker, Envoy™, is designed to rapidly deploy devices without staff interaction, which in return saves time in the classroom.

We’re in a digital world, that requires our educational facilities to keep up with technology as it continuously evolves. It has been proven that providing students with accessible devices can significantly enhance learning and help bridge the digital divide, with that said, the process needs to be seamless and fast in order not to compromise learning time. The new Envoy® Smart Locker is designed to support just that.

Up to 32 charged devices can each be rapidly deployed by scanning an ID at the easy-to-use reader. Once authorised, a locker bay will open to a charged device ready for use. When the user has finished with the device, they simply place it back on charge in the Smart Locker, ready for the next user. This fast, self-service process is efficient and pragmatic.

Sales and Marketing Manager, Denise Crouch said:

“We wanted to design a Smart Locker that provides a perfect entry into the world of self-service for IT equipment. The Envoy™ is built on the foundation of our larger, more advanced Smart Locker, Diplomat™ Pro. However, the Envoy is a more cost-effective solution for entities which do not require all the intelligent features that our Diplomat™ Pro holds.”

Included in the new Envoy™ Smart Locker is ONARKEN®, a cloud-based management software, designed to support LapSafe®’s Smart Locker range; this software allows Envoy™ to provide full audit trails and usage reporting, helping organisations make more informed decisions on device management.

LapSafe®’s Smart Lockers can now be found in over 80% of UK universities, with UK colleges closely following behind. With those impressive statistics supporting Envoy®, there will certainly be a buzz around the new Smart Locker.

LapSafe® will be launching Envoy® and showcasing its full range at Bett 2024, the world’s biggest EdTech event, held at ExCel London on 24th – 26th January 2024.

LapSafe®’s products are designed in-house, and they are proud to manufacture in Britain as well as support local businesses.

