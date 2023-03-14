New social action platform inspires a new generation of change-makers

A new generation of change-makers is being inspired to change the world thanks to the launch of a new social action platform for school children.

SuperKind is a not-for-profit education and social action platform. The aim of the platform is to educate, inspire and empower children and young people to become change-makers and start a lifelong commitment to charitable activities.

SuperKind was set up by husband and wife Keren Mitchell and Natasha Freeman. They were inspired by how their own children loved taking action to address the big problems that mattered to them, but realised not all children were able to access the information and tools to be empowered in this way. In response, they created SuperKind for children who wanted to make a difference in the world around them.

To make it easier than ever for schools and teachers to integrate social action into the curriculum, the free-to-use platform provides a range of age-appropriate education packs including lesson plans, videos, quizzes, interactive pop-ups, and glossary definitions for tricky words. As further reward for their efforts, children can also earn badges for taking part in change-making activities.

The social change platform has been developed over the past 18 months and has partnered with more than 40 charities, including WWF, Shelter and Trussell Trust. Its education packs are already being used in a number of schools, and have had an outstanding reception.

Kirsty Murdoch, Head of School Development at Notting Hill Preparatory School, said:

“SuperKind has been an incredible addition to Notting Hill Prep. The platform is easy to use, safe, informative and inspirational for our pupils. It has become an integral part of the service element and our 11+ programme and we can see so many ways that we can continue to expand on how we use the platform within school life, with great benefit to the pupils.”

The education packs were developed in partnership with teachers and academics to be child-friendly and accessible, and cover the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as important problems in the world today such as the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis. The SDGs are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that, by 2030, all people enjoy peace and prosperity. Learning about the goals equips children with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes needed to address the interconnected global challenges we are facing.

Crucially, SuperKind also provides ideas, examples and inspiring change-maker case studies showing children the next steps they can take to tackle the issues they have learnt about.

SuperKind co-founder Keren Mitchell said:

“Children can change the world, and it’s never been more important to teach children agency, empathy and the other values that come from social action. They are naturally caring and curious, enthusiastic and empathetic. Sometimes they just need a little guidance and the tools to be the change they wish to see.

“That’s what SuperKind is for. We believe that educating and empowering children to care about their world and have knowledge and tools to make a genuine difference is as important as any other part of the curriculum.”

Lauren Costello OBE, an Executive National Director of several educational trusts said:

“Not only brilliant, carefully considered, totally of the moment, using the voice and impact of young people but IT IS FREE. Trust me, you will find space for this somewhere in your curriculum or extracurricular offer. Once you see it, it will speak to your values.”

For more information about SuperKind please visit www.superkind.org.

Published in