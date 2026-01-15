New students put teamwork to the test

Barking & Dagenham College welcomed its newest cohort of Employability students this week with a lively and engaging afternoon of team-building activities, designed to help students feel confident and connected as they begin their studies. The event took place in the College’s Conference Suite and provided an energetic introduction to college life, featuring a range of collaborative exercises — including the ever-popular Marshmallow Challenge.

With the programme starting in January, students were invited to attend an introductory session focused on developing key employability skills from day one. The afternoon was designed to support learners as they transition into a new environment, helping them to build confidence, strengthen communication skills and develop an early sense of team awareness. By encouraging students to work together in a relaxed and supportive setting, the session aimed to lay strong foundations for their time at the College.

A highlight of the afternoon was the Marshmallow Challenge, where students worked in small groups to build the tallest possible free-standing structure using only 20 sticks of spaghetti, one yard of tape, one yard of string and a single marshmallow placed at the very top. Teams had to plan their approach carefully, delegate roles and test ideas quickly, all while working within a limited timeframe and strict set of rules.

The internationally recognised challenge — used by schools, colleges and employers around the world — encourages problem-solving, creativity, resilience and collaboration under time pressure. Structures must stand on their own without any external support, and the marshmallow cannot be altered in any way to help it balance, making the task far more challenging than it first appears. The activity highlights the importance of teamwork, adaptability and learning from setbacks — skills that are essential in both education and the workplace.

Dean Cutting, Curriculum Manager for Sports Academies and Employability, said:

“It’s a fantastic way for students to get to know each other, break the ice and begin developing the teamwork skills they’ll use throughout their time with us. Activities like this also provide great moments we can share on our social channels to showcase the start of their journey.”

The session saw a wide range of inventive designs, from impressively tall structures to others that proved comically unstable. Despite the occasional collapse, students remained enthusiastic and supportive, sharing laughs and celebrating each other’s efforts. The activity successfully set a positive tone for the Employability programme, kicking off the students’ journey with energy, creativity and a strong sense of community.