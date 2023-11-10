Nominations open for adult learning awards 2024

From today, 10 November 2023, Learning and Work Institute (L&W) and the West Midlands Combined Authority are in search of people and organisations that have remarkable stories that will inspire others to get involved in adult learning.

L&W’s national Festival of Learning Awards and WMCA’s West Midlands Adult Learning Awards celebrate outstanding commitment in adult learning, skills and training. This includes innovative learning providers working in partnerships and engaging communities, employers supporting residents to upskill and progress in work, and individuals engaging in adult learning to transform their lives.

Festival of Learning, the biggest celebration of lifelong learning in England, is looking for nominations from across the country. The West Midlands Adult Learning Awards, which are running for a second year, invite nominations from the WMCA area.

Nominators have until Friday 2 February 2024 to recommend individual learners, tutors, learning providers or employers who most inspire them. Winners will be announced at award ceremonies in the summer 2024.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute (L&W), said:

“Adult learning makes a real difference to people, communities and the economy, and it’s important we recognise that contribution. That’s what the Festival of Learning awards are all about; showcasing the benefits and positive impacts of adult learning through the inspirational stories of adult learners and the people and organisations that make that learning happen.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and WMCA Chair, said:

“Our annual Adult Learning Awards gives us an opportunity to celebrate success, shine a light on inspiring stories from local people and recognise the role played by a range of employers and supporting organisations.

“We know that lifelong learning can enhance employment prospects, boost wellbeing and advance career progression.

“I look forward to congratulating many individuals and organisations from right across our region – thanking all those that genuinely go above and beyond to help our learners and change lives in the process.”

Published in