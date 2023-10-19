Northern Regional College Shortlisted for Prestigious Award

Following on from successes in both the GO Awards and Project Delivery Profession Awards 2023, Northern Regional College’s Project Team has been announced as winners of the Project Delivery Awards – Project Team of the Year – 2024 Awards (NICS) for the second consecutive year.

On account of this success, the College has subsequently been shortlisted to represent Northern Ireland in the UK wide awards, endorsing a major vote of confidence in the College’s capital investment programme.

Each year, thousands of government funded projects are carried out across the UK to improve national infrastructure, transform public services, safeguard national security and boost international trade.

Northern Regional College’s new campuses represent an £85 million capital investment package fully funded by the Department for the Economy and will be key drivers in the delivery of the Department’s 10X and Skills Strategies.

Construction of the College’s new campuses in Ballymena and Coleraine have both progressed to an advanced stage.

The new Ballymena campus, which is on schedule for completion by September 2025 will consolidate the College’s service delivery from its three current buildings to one state-of-the-art development at Farm Lodge.

The new Coleraine campus at Union Street will be fully operational by September 2024. Both will have an accessible to all, world class learning environment for the benefit of students and staff, as well as the local community and businesses.

Sean Laverty, the College’s Chief Operating Officer said:

“This transformational project will play an integral part in the future sustainability of the College, enhancing our local economy through collaboration and a quality learning environment to deliver the Department’s 10X and Skills strategies.

“The project delivery team across the College engaged with a wide range of stakeholders to implement a series of innovative solutions to ensure the best possible outcomes.

“Implementing creative methods to overcome issues impacting on delivery in today’s climate, supported by use of digital tools for improved project communications and engagement, has ensured continued progress on the project’s objectives and benefits.”

Over 150 construction jobs are being sustained during the building phase of both campuses. Along with these full-time jobs, over 1,000 weeks of employment and training are being provided through traineeships, apprenticeships and Higher-Level Apprenticeships (HLAs) across a range of construction related trades. This has been facilitated through the Buy Social initiative to maximise the delivery of added social value through public sector contracts.

The winners of the UK Government Project Delivery Awards 2024 will be announced at an event at the Royal Society in London on 7th February 2024.

