NPTC Group of Colleges has Been Named as an AOC Beacon Commended College

NPTC Group of Colleges is delighted to be named as a commended college in the Association of Colleges (AoC) Beacon Awards 2023. The awards showcase Colleges’ across the UK’s best practices, and those who meet the AoC “Beacon Standard” by demonstrating a high level of innovation, impact, and sustainability.

NPTC Group of Colleges has been commended in The Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education Category for its forward-thinking work within AI.

This category seeks to celebrate an outstanding example of the ‘Use of Technology’ carefully designed to improve the student experience – in a digital age.

The College was the first Further Education institution in the UK to offer workshops in collaboration with Intel and Tablet Academy. The programme enabled exclusive access to curriculum-aligned learning content, together with support to help move forward with embedding AI into lessons. Throughout the programme, students gained a theoretical understanding of AI, its historical context, and insights into its ethical considerations and societal impact. The students also explored the current trends and prospects of AI, preparing them for a dynamic and rapidly evolving field.

Kelly Fountain, Vice Principal: of Academic said:

‘’To receive commended status in these prestigious awards is absolutely outstanding. It’s such a wonderful celebration of the huge amount of work our team put into delivering an outstanding experience for our students and the communities we serve, and it makes me tremendously proud of their efforts.

The category showcases technology projects that have gone above and beyond what is the ‘norm’ and to be commended within this section is a testament to how dynamic and forward-thinking the College and staff here are.’’

The College must now wait until Tuesday 14 November when the finalists will be announced at the AoC Conference in Birmingham.

