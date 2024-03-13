NPTC Group of Colleges Student Representative Conference

NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) recently held their annual Student Representative Celebration and Conference Day at Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon. Student Representatives came from across all Colleges to celebrate the work they have done so far, and hear talks from different organisations, as well a Senior Management Team Question Time.

The first talk of the day was from the enthusiastic Student Union. In this talk they explained their roles and aims, as well as future projects and ideas they have for the college and its students.

Stonewall Cymru, a non-profit organisation supporting the LGBTQ+ Community, gave a talk on LGBTQ+ and identities. This talk informed students of the correct language to use when talking to and about other people, not just those who are a part of the LGBTQ+ Community.

Following Stonewall was Kooth, an online based mental health service aimed at young people. This talk made the students aware of the support Kooth can offer, and how to use their services.

The final organisation to present was Shelter Cymru, a homeless support charity based in Wales. Shelter Cymru encouraged the room to answer questions about what home means to everyone, to show the challenges faced by homeless people.

Finally, the Senior Management Team were welcomed to the stage to answer questions from the students. This fixture is very important and anticipated by the students, as it gives them a chance to let the Senior Management Team know what they think works and what could be improved and pass on any feedback from the student body. Questions asked varied from college menus and food intolerance, finances, attendance, and apprenticeship programs.

James Morris, Senior Student Involvement, Wellbeing, and Inclusion Officer said:

“The student conference this year was another successful event with students attending from across the NPTC Group of Colleges. It was so encouraging to see the interactions between our students across all sites as we returned to delivering the conference as an in-person event for the first time in four years. We feel it’s important that students have the chance to be part of a gathering which can help inspire and motivate them, that looks at different perspectives, encourages curiosity and ideas and provides a platform for them to raise their concerns and viewpoints. Witnessing our student representative community unite to share feedback about their experiences really enforced the value and importance of our commitment to learner voice within the college group.”