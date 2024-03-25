NUS Wales Awards honour outstanding contributions to student welfare and engagement

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has recently (Tuesday 19 March) scooped two top awards at the NUS Wales conference in Aberystwyth University.

This annual celebration shines a light on the invaluable contributions made by students’ associations, officers, and staff in providing a vibrant and supportive environment for learners.

The College walked away with Members Engagement of the Year and FE Union of the Year for all the work that has been undertaken by the Students’ Union and staff this year.

The College was recognised for its groundbreaking initiative, the Campus Sexual Health clinic. This innovative project was praised for its impactful outreach that attracted over 100 learners within the first month. Accompanied by comprehensive sexual health tutorials delivered by the Student Health Advisor, the clinic exemplified the College’s commitment to promoting student welfare and well-being.

As part of this award, the College was also commended for its dedication to inclusivity and diversity through promoting initiatives such as Black History Month and the establishment of the Afro-Caribbean Society. The organisation’s impactful LGBTQI+ History Month campaign, in collaboration with the LGBTQI+ Club, further highlighted its advocacy for equality and representation.

The College was also awarded the prestigious FE Union of the Year award. This accolade reflects the collective efforts of SU President Fatima Lopes and her team, whose exceptional leadership and initiatives have significantly enriched the student experience throughout the year.

Notably, all College committees boast learner representatives from the Student Union Management Group, ensuring student voices are heard and valued at every level of decision-making. The successful voter registration events ahead of the upcoming General Election show its commitment to civic engagement and democratic participation.

Moreover, the significant uptake in clubs and societies operating under the Student Union’s umbrella, with over 200 active learners participating in weekly activities, further highlights the Union’s important role in creating a vibrant and inclusive campus community.

Commenting on the award, Learner Engagement and Wellbeing Manager, Joshua Jordan said:

“As the College continues to set new benchmarks for excellence and innovation in student engagement and welfare, these achievements serve as a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire student body and staff.”

Speaking about the awards, SU President Fatima said:

“I’m absolutely over the moon to share that our Students’ Union has achieved the title of FE College Union of the Year! This win isn’t just about recognition, it’s a testament to our shared passion and tireless efforts to make our campus community thrive. I couldn’t be happier or more grateful to be part of such an amazing team.”