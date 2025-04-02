OCN London Announced as GMColleges latest Accreditation Partner to Support  the Region’s Innovation Expansion

GMColleges has partnered with OCN London, a nationally recognised awarding body, to provide accreditation for apprentices undertaking Innovation Literacy Training.

The Innovation Literacy course, funded by the Further Education Innovation Fund of Innovate UK, is delivered across all 10 GM boroughs and trains apprentices working in local businesses to become ambassadors for innovation within their organisations.

The new accreditation will allow apprentices to access certification and a digital badge upon completion of the training – providing a real time credential to help students showcase their abilities across digital platforms.

The scheme has been created by the Greater Manchester Further Education Innovation Programme (GMFEIP) which aims to increase the role of Further Education Colleges in the expansion of innovation support to improve productivity across the region.

Apprentice Innovation Ambassadors will develop the skills and confidence to generate and progress innovative ideas within their workplace. They’ll learn that anyone can be innovative, and that there are ways to improve productivity in all sectors of industry and businesses of any size.

Coral Grainger, GMColleges Innovation Project Director, explained,

“Through our Innovation Literacy Training we want to recognise and celebrate the power of apprentices across Greater Manchester. There are thousands of apprentices in our region ready to engage their curiosity and imagination and be a real force for change.

“Our vision is by providing the right tools and resources and instilling confidence into these young people, we can enable them to support innovation and improved productivity across Greater Manchester’s businesses.”

Ben Edmonds, an expert in industry innovation has co-authored the programme, and commented,

“Innovation is absolutely essential for forward-thinking organisations in a rapidly changing world. Young apprentices have such fantastic ideas, this course provides them with a framework to dramatically enhance their capability but also provides tools to confidently hone their concepts and communicate new ways of working to help drive innovation forwards.”

The Training aims to support hundreds of young students across the region to develop skills and further their career development.

With over 50 years experience, OCN London collaborates with organisations across the UK to support skills development through recognised qualifications and accreditation.

Bryan Horne, Director of Qualifications at OCN London, said,

“OCN London are proud to partner with Oldham College in accrediting the recognition, use and promotion of innovation shown by apprentices as part of their practical experiences. Working with FE Colleges across Greater Manchester, we hope that this programme brings success to each and every participant.”