Ofsted rating of ‘Good’ for Gen2 training programmes

For over 145 years, City & Guilds has collaborated with people, organisations, and economies to help them identify and develop the skills they need to thrive. We understand the life-changing link between skills development, social mobility, prosperity and success, so everything we do focuses on developing and delivering high-quality training, qualifications and credentials that lead to jobs and meet the changing needs of industry.

We are delighted to share that Gen2, a City & Guilds training business that specialises in the Engineering, Nuclear, and Manufacturing sectors, has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating by Ofsted following a recent inspection. Through Gen2 we have been supporting learners in Cumbria for many years, approximately 1,450 Apprentices in learning, with 300 higher education students this year, and are delighted this training delivery has been recognised for its standards.

The report particularly commended its targeted, job-focused education programmes for young people, and the impact they have on helping them to enter employment and gain apprenticeships.

Ofsted, which inspects and regulates education, training and care providers in England, interviewed learners and teaching staff at several of Gen2’s training centres. The inspection also scrutinized Gen2’s policies and processes.

The report described how

“tutors use their specialist industry expertise to help learners and apprentices to understand how theory applies to the workplace” and noted that learners and apprentices benefited from “constructive and developmental feedback.”

It found that achievement rates were high, with learners and apprentices prepared well for their final assessments and attaining at least their expected progress on their courses and apprenticeships.

Craig Smith, Managing Director at Gen2, said:

“This report shows that learners are feeling the positive impact of our training programmes, developing new skills and receiving suitable support to achieve their qualifications. It’s also a testament to the commitment and passion of our staff, who ensure that our courses provide pathways to employment and meet regional skills priorities.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Chief Executive, City & Guilds, said:

“Gen2’s inspection outcome demonstrates the quality of its training and the positive experience of its learners, who are acquiring skills which will equip them for careers in key UK employment sectors.

This also means that all three of City & Guilds’ training businesses are now rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted.”