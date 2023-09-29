onlyFE: Celebrating a Decade in Further Education

It is with huge pride to announce a significant milestone in our journey – onlyFE’s 10th Anniversary.

Whilst working in a previous company, we became frustrated with the lack of passion and genuine interest in FE. We knew we could do it better, we knew FE deserved better! In 2013, resignations handed in, we launched onlyFE.

A lot happens in a decade and the past 10 years have been quite unbelievable… both good and bad (Covid-19 pandemic, we’re looking at you…).

But there’s one thing that’s stayed constant since we first started – we’ve championed the underdogs, the unsung heroes of the Education sector. Dubbed by some clients as “the forgotten sector”, we’ve dedicated ourselves to FE.

onlyFE’s mission has been clear: to provide an alternative, cost-effective solution to hiring for the FE & Skills sector. The challenges the education sector face with recruitment and retention are well documented and providing maximum exposure is key.

Intentionally choosing to stay agile, our nimble team minimises overheads to ensure maximum savings are passed onto our clients. We’re not just a service; we’re an extension of your HR team and providing one-to-one personal service, knowledge and advice is our purpose.

Our belief is that every College should have the power to access talent in a cost effective and fast way, which will in turn help skill the workforce of the future.

A Decade in Numbers:

8,091 positions advertised.

positions advertised. 114,734 passionate candidates attracted.

passionate candidates attracted. 72 FE Colleges, Sixth Forms & Training Providers benefited by onlyFE’s partnership.

FE Colleges, Sixth Forms & Training Providers benefited by onlyFE’s partnership. An impressive average saving of £7,200 per role when compared to traditional recruitment agencies.

when compared to traditional recruitment agencies. Partnerships with 100’s of job sites

Thank You

At this milestone, we would like to thank every College who has worked with us, all the incredible job boards, suppliers & collaborators.

Thank you for a remarkable decade together!

Richard Lawes & Sharron Probert

Co-Founders – onlyFE

Looking forward, our mission remains the same: Amplifying FE to skill the workforce of the future.

Published in