Ormiston Teacher Training programme set to develop next generation of teachers

Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) has today announced the launch of its new teacher training provision, to be delivered in partnership with the National Institute of Teaching (NIoT).

Ormiston Teacher Training (OTT) will deliver high-quality training and development to over 100 aspiring teachers across the country each year from September 2024.

As an Associate College, Ormiston Teacher Training will offer an Initial Teacher Training (ITT) programme, rooted in national research and expertise, whilst offering pragmatic and practical support to teachers. The programme will provide core learning to help induct trainees into a role where they will be teaching students in many different contexts and across varying communities.

This approach mirrors OAT’s longstanding commitment to supporting communities, with schools from both within and outside the trust encouraged to be placement and mentor schools. This will help support national recruitment challenges, as well as raising standards of education and teaching opportunities in areas beyond the trust.

The resulting PGCE will be awarded by the University of Birmingham, but Ormiston Teacher Training will be delivered across three regional hubs in England, continuing to cover the North, West and East of the country. Participants will benefit from hands-on experience in schools four days a week as a minimum, alongside weekly central training at the regional hub.

The scheme is an evolution of the Trust’s earlier regional teaching training programme, The OAKS, which has been delivered in partnership with Keele University since 2014. The OAKS’ provision will conclude at the end of this year academic year, having successfully supported over 700 trainees into teaching positions and collaborated with almost 80 partner schools over the years.

OAT and the NIoT share a collective vision of developing and nurturing the talent of teachers and leaders across schools and the broader education system, so that every child can thrive, regardless of their background.

Budding teachers can view Ormiston Teacher Training programmes online at niot.org.uk with the window for applications opening on 10 October.

Kaye Patrick, Director of Initial Teacher Training, Ormiston Academies Trust:

“We are extremely excited to be launching our new teaching training provision, in conjunction with the National Institute of Teaching. As a Trust we have long been committed to developing and nurturing talent on both a national and local scale. We are therefore delighted to be delivering this new national scheme which builds on the success of our previous and more localised programmes which have had an excellent impact.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming prospective trainees, and partner schools, to the programme and seeing the positive impact that this will have for students and colleagues across our Trust and other schools. We would encourage those interested in applying to do so at the earliest opportunity.”

Reuben Moore, Executive Director of Programmes, at the National Institute of Teaching, commented:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ormiston ITE, together nurturing the talents of new teachers to the profession. The combined expertise and insight of Ormiston and NIoT, underpinned by an approach that is school led and research informed, will lead to an excellent start for new teachers leading to success for the pupils we serve.”

