Outstanding students celebrated with awards evening

Burton and South Derbyshire College held its Further Education and Apprenticeship Awards on Thursday 21st September at Pirelli Stadium.

Outstanding students, their families and guests celebrated the exceptional skills and qualifications achieved in the past academic year. Hard work and dedication to studies were recognised, along with talent, success and achievement across many vocational areas.

The wide-ranging award categories included a selection that were based around the College’s Skills Promise: a variety of skills and qualities that students gain in addition to their qualification that will give them a head start in their career and make them stand out when applying for jobs. The Skills Promise encompasses the range of skills that employers are looking for, from creative thinking, being a team player and showing resilience, to being a good communicator, being good at solving problems and showing initiative.

The ceremony was presented by compere, Mark O’Sullivan, and a range of local businesses sponsored the awards evening, including Else Solicitors, The FA, Hilton at St. George’s Park, Burton Albion Community Trust, Mercer Farming, The Do Club, Alive, Hardy Signs, Autoclenz, Playtonic, Forest Holidays, Ginho Group, Cosy and Down to Earth Derby.

The awards were based on the theme of sustainability in line with the College’s commitment to the SDG Accord and being a Carbon Neutral Organisation, with a target of achieving net zero by 2050. As part of this commitment, the College is dedicated to increasing carbon literacy amongst learners and staff to help achieve local sustainability targets. All sponsors on the night also had a tree planted on their behalf in the National Forest in keeping with the theme.

Guest speaker on the evening was Jamie Quince-Starkey, former BSDC student and Founder of Down To Earth Derby. Jamie discussed his achievements since completing his studies, including becoming an Aerospace Mechanic at Rolls Royce before setting up Down to Earth Derby, a regeneration company that aims to bring new life to Derby with public gardens and green spaces.

The overall FE Learner of the Year Award for 2023 went to ESOL learner, Mortadha Abdulbaqi who has overcome challenges and barriers to achieve his learning goals. Meanwhile, Welding Apprentice, Liam Smith won Apprentice of the Year 2023 for making an impact with his employer, Hi-Tech Engineering, including being selected to take part in highly technical pipe welding in Saudia Arabia and Canada.

Principal of Burton and South Derbyshire College, John Beaty said:

“It was fantastic to host a celebration of achievement and success for our students. At Burton and South Derbyshire College, we are passionate about encouraging people to reach their full potential. The event was an excellent way to celebrate outstanding achievements and recognise those learners who go above and beyond to reach their educational and career goals.”

Published in