Over 3,000 summer fun-seekers make BrockFest 2024 the biggest ever

More than 3,000 people descended on Brockenhurst College(@brockcollege) last Saturday for the college’s biggest ever summer community outreach event.

BrockFest 2024 was sponsored by New Forest District Council and brought together a wide range of attractions including fairground rides and live music.

Between 10:00am and 4:00pm a steady flow of visitors stepped onto the college field to eat, drink, chat, browse, and enjoy the sunshine, with temperatures peaking at 23C.

Food and drink vendors offered diverse refreshment options, providing something for everyone.

Meanwhile, local artisans sold their products, and charities set up shop to explain their work and accept donations.

Among the most popular attractions was a Brockenhurst based fire engine, presented and explained by representatives of Hampshire Fire and Rescue.

Also popular was Jiggy Wrigglers – an organisation providing musical and other sensory experiences to babies and toddlers.

New Forest Rock Choir took centre stage during the afternoon, belting out rock ‘n’ roll classics for the delighted crowds.

Live music was also provided by Brock students Dee Jay GG and solo singer/guitarist Alex Marshall.

Raffle prizes included a Southampton FC pennant, signed by the promotion-winning first team that set a new club unbeaten record earlier in the season.

And Brock’s newest marketing asset, TECH:TRUCK, which is shared by several colleges in the south, was on site to promote courses and careers in the maritime, digital and net-zero sectors.

Head of Marketing and Communications at Brock, Rebekah Donawa, said afterwards:

“Today has been extraordinary – so many people, so much fun, and good weather too.

“I want to thank all the vendors, student ambassadors, stall holders, traders, charities and performers who made today special, and particularly New Forest District Council for sponsoring.”