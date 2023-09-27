Picture perfect mural unveiled as part of Adobe and Bath Spa University competition

Maria Stallmann, a part-time MA Nature and Travel Writing student and Recruitment and Events Officer at Bath Spa University, is celebrating after winning the University’s Adobe competition to design a mural to go on display at its Newton Park campus.

The winning mural was unveiled on Monday 25 September to Bath Spa’s community of learners, colleagues and Adobe representatives during a ceremony held in Commons, its centrally located building rooted in the heart of the campus.

The large mural was placed around the revolving glass doors in the atrium of Commons on the first day of the University’s Welcome Week activities, marking the beginning of the new academic year. During the celebrations, Maria was presented with flowers by Professor Sue Rigby the University’s Vice-Chancellor, along with a £100 voucher and Adobe merchandise.

As part of its Adobe Creative Campus partnership, Bath Spa University ran the summer long student competition under the theme of ‘Creativity for All’. Entrants had to show through a digitally created design what the topic of creativity at Bath Spa meant to them.

A panel of 10 judges agreed that Maria’s artwork was the winning design, commenting that it ‘represented Bath Spa so well with its mix of wildlife and university life. It was rich in colour and demonstrated the remarkable creativity that can be achieved during a state of flow.’

Expressing her delight, Maria, who also holds an MA Environmental Humanities Bath Spa University, said: “Winning the Adobe competition was so unexpected, because this was literally my first time ever using Illustrator. I had been meaning to explore it ever since I found out about the Adobe Creative Campus perks, and this competition was the perfect push to finally start doodling. It was very much a case of trial and error, looking up tutorials to help me along the way, so to find out it had won has been such a boost for me to continue experimenting with Illustrator and the other Adobe apps.

“The mural is a representation of my Bath Spa experience – last summer while studying,I would spend time on my picnic blanket in the Italian Gardens or outside Main House, reading books or writing short stories for my creative project. I loved being surrounded by all the beautiful old buildings and the abundance of flowers, and they definitely inspired me creatively. My love for Bath Spa’s natural and cultural heritage is what I hoped to express, and to see that displayed in Commons for everyone else to share in is so heartwarming.”

Rachel Garman, Student Experience Manager (Digital Lead) added:

“Congratulations to Maria! Her winning design was a perfect example of the great work our students are creating thanks to the new skills they are learning through our partnership with Adobe. We are looking forward to hosting more activities that will continue to equip Bath Spa students with the knowledge and tools to be digitally savvy and well-prepared for the future.”

After the mural unveiling ceremony, Adobe representatives invited students to get involved with more interactive creative activities on offer for the day. This included designing and printing their own sticker packs that can then be stuck onto stationery, water bottles, laptops and other everyday university items that can be creatively customised.

The University and Adobe will continue to work together to plan a series of further hands-on experiences for students for the year ahead.

You can find out more about Bath Spa University and Adobe’s collaboration by visiting the Adobe Creative Campus section of the website.

