Powering up the next generation of construction talent

Students at Barking & Dagenham College recently attended an exclusive workshop with worldwide leading tool manufacturer Dewalt and their representatives, Sam Playle and Matthew Cappell. The event was specifically designed to inspire and equip the next generation of construction professionals, providing them with an invaluable opportunity to experience industry insights firsthand.

The workshop gave construction trade students the chance to take part in hands-on tool demonstrations, all led by the Dewalt representatives. In addition to learning practical skills, students were able to gain valuable insights into the latest battery technology and other innovations that are shaping the future of the construction industry. They also had the unique opportunity to ask questions directly to industry experts, enabling them to better understand real-world applications and what employers are seeking in future construction professionals.

The initiative was designed to enhance students’ practical skills, boost their confidence, and expand their knowledge of the construction industry. As the UK continues to face a well-documented skills shortage in construction, initiatives such as this workshop are vital in ensuring that young people are ready to enter the workforce with both practical experience and an understanding of industry expectations. By exposing students to cutting-edge tools and technologies, the College is helping to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in their careers.

Lily Jones, Careers Progression Coach at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“Events like these are incredibly important. They give our students the chance to learn directly from industry leaders, see the latest innovations in action, and understand what skills employers are looking for. Collaborating with local industry partners like Dewalt is essential, and we’re very grateful to them for joining us and sharing their expertise.”

The students were highly engaged throughout the session and clearly enjoyed interacting with the guests. Many students highlighted how beneficial it was to meet employers face-to-face and to get hands-on experience with the tools they are likely to use in their future careers. The practical element of the workshop allowed students to better understand the day-to-day realities of working in construction and gave them confidence in applying these skills in a professional setting.

Reece Rodwell, 19, who studies Plumbing at the College, added:

“I learnt a lot from the session, especially about the tools and battery technology. It was great to get more hands-on experience, and I think it will really help me when I go to get a job after finishing my course.”

Barking & Dagenham College has a strong track record of working closely with industry to ensure students are well-prepared for employment. This includes regularly inviting experts to deliver workshops, judge competitions, offer work experience placements, and provide advice that reflects current industry standards. The Dewalt workshop was another excellent example of how the College is bridging the gap between education and employment, giving students the chance to learn from professionals while building the confidence, knowledge, and skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers.