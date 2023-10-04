Eat out for less at The Kitchen at Reading College and University Centre

The Kitchen restaurant at Reading College and University Centre is reopening to the public on Wednesday 4 October offering delicious food, served at a fraction of the cost!

Not only will visitors be able to save money, they will also be supporting the college’s professional culinary arts students to sharpen their skills. All the menus have been created to challenge the college’s trainee chefs to enhance their customers’ dining experience. The Kitchen is run by students, supported by teaching staff with industry experience.

Diners will also get to see the young chefs at work as the modern restaurant features a large viewing window.

The Kitchen is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch during term time. Lunch service can be booked at 12pm, 12.15pm or 12.30pm. You can choose from parsnip and apple soup or smoked salmon rillette to start with, fish and chips, chicken supreme or celeriac tagliatelle to follow and lemon and rhubarb posset or poached pear frangipane tart to finish. Starters and desserts are priced at £4.20, with mains costing £9 each.

Or for a meal out in the evening, The Kitchen is open on Thursday evenings, during term time, with tables available to be booked at 6.30pm, 6.45pm or 7pm.

On Thursday 5 and 12 October, The Kitchen will be celebrating Italy with an Italian Pizza Night. Starters and desserts are priced at £5.95 each, with mains costing £10.95 each. You can choose from wild mushroom arancini, traditional spaghetti alla carbonara or grilled peach panzanella to start with. Pizza choices include margherita, prosciutto e funghi and diavola, with the choice of tiramisu, Sicilian burnt lemon cream tart or vanilla panna cotta to finish with.

Saffron Charles, Hospitality Operations Supervisor at Activate Learning, said: “Our professional culinary arts students are excited to welcome both loyal and new customers to The Kitchen.

“Our students have been working hard in preparation and are looking forward to putting their skills into practice and support the local community.

“We would love it if people from our local community here in Reading could join us on a Wednesday or Thursday lunch time or on a Thursday evening to sample different flavours and culinary dishes from around the world.”

The facilities and menus are versatile and can be adapted to suit any dietary needs.

To book a table please call 0118 955 4444 or email For more information please visit here

Published in