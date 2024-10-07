Professor Katy Mason appointed as new Dean of Salford Business School

Professor Katy Mason has been appointed into the role of PVC Dean of the University of Salford’s Business School, joining from Lancaster University Management School, where she is currently Professor of Markets and Management, and was the Associate Dean for Research from 2020-2023.

Katy will join the University in December, bringing a wealth of experience with her having worked with organisations such as Rolls-Royce, Microsoft, Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, the Cabinet Office and North Yorkshire County Council. Her research centres on generating insights into how market factors can effectively work across organisational boundaries to collaboratively co-design real-world solutions, making accessible, (re)usable, and valuable innovative goods and services.

Katy commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Salford Business School at a pivotal time in the world of academia and to help further elevate the role we play in nurturing the next generation of talent entering the global business workforce.

“I have already seen first-hand the exciting opportunities across the School, to bring our collective knowledge and experience together to make a positive, real-world impact through education and research, and I’m excited to hit the ground the running to further accelerate this work.”



Katy’s expertise and research has centred on generating insights into how market factors can better work across organisational boundaries to collaboratively design sustainable markets that are good for people and the planet, which she refers to as moral markets.

Before entering academia, Katy worked as Marketing Executive for a number of blue chip companies. She is also currently President of the British Academy of Management, Fellow of the British Academy of Management, Fellow of the Academy of Social Science, Cabinet Office Policy Fellow and Chartered Companion of the Chartered Management Institute.

Professor Simone Buitendijk, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost, University of Salford, said: “Katy’s outstanding career to-date has not only had a genuine positive impact on improving graduate outcomes and student experience, but her research has contributed to driving innovation for social and environmental good.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Katy to the team and know she will play a huge role in our core objective of enriching the lives of our students and our community. We would like to wish Katy well in her new role and look forward to officially having her on board from December.”